10 people killed in Taliban attack near Sharif’s house

Lahore : A teenaged Taliban suicide bomber attacked a police check-post near the residence of Pakistan’s ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif in Lahore, killing 10 people, including six policemen, police said.

According to rescue officials, the blast took place on Wednesday night close to a police check post, a few kilometers from the palatial residence of the Sharif family, and next to the congregation of the Tableeghi Jamaat centre.

“Five policemen – two inspectors and three constables – are among nine persons killed in the blast,” Rescue 1122 spokesman Jam Sajjad told PTI.

On Thursday, one more policeman wounded in the attack on the Raiwind Markaz of the Tableeghi Jamaat succumbed to his injuries. His death brought the toll of those killed to 10.

Around 14 policemen are among 25 injured. The condition of some of them is stated to be critical.

According to Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), four suspected militants tried to enter the Tableeghi Jamaat gathering but were stopped by policemen. One of the attackers then blew himself up while the remaining managed to flee from the spot, the Express Tribune reported.

Inspector General Police Punjab Arif Nawaz confirmed that the blast was a suicide attack carried out by a teenaged boy who blew himself up near the checkpost.