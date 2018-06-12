10 killed in landslides in Bangladesh

Dhaka: At least ten people were killed and several others went missing as landslides triggered by torrential rains swept away houses in south-eastern Bangladesh’s Rangamati district. On this day a year ago, the landslides struck the same district killing more than 100 people.

Torrential rains today triggered the landslides in Rangamati’s Naniarchar area, officials said. Four of the 10 deceased belonged to one family from Dharmacharan Karbari neighbourhood, the bdnews reported. “We could not reach the affected areas as the road became very bad due to landslides. So, it will take some time to get exact information about the number of deaths or missing,” officials said.

Although 120 people died in last year’s landslides, none of them were from Naniarchar. After the incident, the district administration made a list of vulnerable settlers, including 1,111 people of 239 families in the district.