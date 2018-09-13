1.5 mn to flee homes in Virginia, Carolina as Florence approaches

Washington : More than 1.5 million people have been asked to evacuate their homes along the Virginia, North and South Carolina coasts as Category 5 storm Hurricane Florence approaches, an official said. It is expected to make landfall in the area later this week, Efe news reported.

Hurricane Florence is packing sustained winds of 140 mph and remains an “extremely dangerous” Category 4 storm as it approaches the US eastern coastline, specifically the Carolinas.

In its 5 pm advisory on Tuesday, the Miami-based National Hurricane Center said the eye of Florence was located 580 km south-southwest of Bermuda and 1,260 km east-southeast of Cape Fear, North Carolina. It is likely to become a Category 5 before landfall. The NHC experts warned that “life-threatening storm surge (is) possible along the coasts of North and South Carolina”.

“Further strengthening is forecast Wednesday. While some weakening is expected on Thursday, Florence is forecast to be an extremely dangerous major hurricane through landfall,” NHC said.

The first waves directly kicked up by the huge storm system should begin coming ashore late Wednesday. Florence was expected to bring very heavy storm surge, rain and flooding to the entire region on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.