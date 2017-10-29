Yoga Therapy and Ayurveda

Yoga and Ayurveda are the basics of treatment in Vedas. In Indian culture, Vedas are known as ‘apauruseya,’ which means that the knowledge of Vedas is transmitted by God almighty, for the benefit of human beings. It is not depicted by man. Hence, yoga and Ayurveda are considered ancient sciences, as old as human civilization.

Through long-lasting penance, constant research, studies and investigations our ancestral sages adviced that yoga and Ayurveda are useful for good health and benefit of lives. Besides, being great yogis, saints of Vedic period were great therapists as well. Being self aware at the level of mind, consciousness, intellect and by the collective wisdom, sages gained a deep insight of medicinal properties by getting into basic virtues of nature and universe which is described in Yogasastra. By the collective wisdom they established communication with herbs and medicinal plants. Its detail description is provided m Ayurvedic scriptures.

Even in the practical laboratories, it is not possible to obtain complete knowledge about the qualities of each plant and herbal medicines. Similarly, yogic saints also had knowledge of Ayurvedic literature. Even in the present era, same saintly tradition is observed in India. Hence, Ayurveda and yoga are compatible treatment systems. Ayurveda includes a detail description of mutual association of body, sensory organs, mind and soul, making the existence of life possible through health conservation, by the knowledge of disease etiology and therapeutic suitability along with the philosophy of achieving eternal bliss and attaining liberation.

Therefore, yoga and Ayurveda have the same principle and purpose, starting from the origin of life to ultimately the liberation of soul(1). Hence, it is clear that Yogasastra is a part of Ayurvedic literature. Yoga has been established as an independent branch with the development of psychological and spiritual aspects mentioned in Ayurvedic scriptures. The first authentic literature on yoga is known by the name ‘Patanjali Yoga Darsana.’

Theoretical Similarities in the Principles of Yogamstra and Ayurvedic Treatises

According to the Ayurveda treatises, pleasure and pain is the result of mutual connection between mind, soul, sensory organs and their subjects. When mind becomes stable in the soul, psycho-somatic functions get suspended, as a result one gets free of the sense of pleasure and pain. At this stage, desire of mind is under control of the soul. This stage is known as yoga by the scholars of yoga.

Similarly in Yogasutra, prohibition of desires is called ‘Yoga.’ When one is in the state of yoga, all misconceptions (vrttis) that can exist in the mutable aspect of human beings (citta) disappears’3‘. It is because of these misconceptions associated with the mutable aspect, a person cannot understand the cosmic actions in their best or worst spiritual interest, as a result of which one has to bear the pleasure and pain in life, but these misconceptions can be controlled by yoga. As in Ayurveda, we find description of fourfold qualities of a physician such as friendship (friendly behavior with the patient), compassion, sakyepriti (treating a patient with love and affection) and ignorance’4‘. Similarly, for eternal bliss Yoga Darsana describe about friendship, compassion, cheerfulness and ignorance’5‘. In the scripture of Hathayoga, the process of satkarma is used for the purification of the body.

These processes have many similarities with pancakarma in Ayurveda. The introduction of yamas (moral restraints) and niyamas (observances) myoga relates with good habits and conduct mentioned in Ayurveda for disciplined lifestyle in sadvrtta (health horizons – an approach for healthy life). As the relaxing posture of the body is known as asana, likewise many such physical positions are also described in Ayurveda. It is mentioned in Caraka Samhita that to become a good physician, while studying sit in a relaxing posture on the plane surface’6‘. The same viewpoint is described in Yogasdstra as ‘sthirasukhamasanam.‘ Besides, the description of physical forms are found at many places in Ayurveda.

Regulated breathing in each exhalation and inhalation of prana vayu is known as pranayama in yoga. Even in Ayurveda, vayu is considered as a vital source and is described as ‘vayurstantrayantradhara.‘ The balance of vayu is considered very important for the body and health.

Besides the above examples, the subjects related to psycho-interpretation, self-interpretation, satvikivrtti, purusa, karma (deed) theory interpretation and other subjects have the same philosophical viewpoint in both the literatures, yoga and Ayurveda. Therefore, there is a close connection between both the subjects.

Importance of Yoga in the Treatment of Ayurveda

The main purpose of Ayurveda is to protect health of a healthy person and to alleviate disorders in a diseased. To fulfill this aim the tri-dimensional system of medicines, diet and lifestyle are described in Ayurveda.

As per medicinal system, treatments are carried in two ways, with medicines (dravausadhi) and non-medicinal (adravyausadhi). When tablets, powders, decoctions and other medicinal pastes are used in the treatment, then the treatment is medicinal. When chants (mantra), prayers (japa), penance (tapa), fast (upavasa), insight, science, patience, memory, samadhi (total equilibrium), asanas and pranayamas are used in the treatment, then the treatment is non-medicinal (adravyausadhi).

Health can be protected by practicing astanga yoga as described in Yogasastra. In the form of non-medicinal treatments, asanas, pranayamas, prayer, penance and fast help scientifically to provide psycho-somatic health resulting in complete fitness.

Compatibility and incompatibility of food, and dietary system are also the part of yoga. Whereas yamas (moral restraints) and niyamas (observances) are directly related to lifestyle. This emphasize that yoga also support the importance of different Ayurvedic tacts.

Ayurveda defines health on physical, mental, social and spiritual aspects. Physical health is obtained through yogasanas, pranayamas and satkarma. Mental and spiritual health is achieved by pratyahara (sensory withdrawal), isvara pranidhana (surrender to God), dharana (concentration) and dhyana (meditation). Social health is achieved by yamas (moral restraints) and niyamas (observances).

(Excerpted from the book ‘A Practical Approach To The Science Of Ayurveda: A Comprehensive Guide For Healthy Living’ by Acharya Balkrishna)