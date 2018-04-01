World Health Day 2018: How to stay fit on-the-go

Whether you are a full-time mom with three kids, a student soaking up knowledge like a sponge, or a #girlboss (or #guyboss, of course) kicking butt in the boardroom, there is a way to balance healthy living amidst the beautiful mess of life. While we celebrate World Health Day later this week, Shikha Jain finds few routines you can follow while on-the-go

Everyone knows we need to exercise, but when we look at things that could possibly go into a healthy lifestyle, we realise how hard all of those things are in the current world. We’re stuck to our couches, always prepped up with excuses, afraid to get injured, looking for some kind of motivation or reluctant to change things. But the good news is, the trick to healthy living is doing small changes by doing its bit, and thankfully there are a lot of people around us who are helping us make those changes. With deadlines to meet, after work drinks, frequent dining out, late nights and early mornings, it’s easy to forget how simple it is to take control of your health. The following healthy activities outline some of the simplest ways to enhance your everyday health, boost your metabolism, maintain a healthy weight, increase brain function and start feeling powerful from the inside out. Always know that start where you are – right where you are right now, is the best place to start.

What sea has to offer

‘Yoga by the bay’ is an initiative to make people come out of their homes and head to Marine Drive with their yoga mats where they practice #Yoga in the rejuvenating breeze of the waterfront. It is also a monthly get together on the last Sunday of each month.

This is a joint initiative by I Love Mumbai, The Art of Living and the Equal Streets Initiative. “Yoga is an elixir of life. It is one-step solution of all the woes of mankind and also, a step twoards mankind,” says Mickey Mehta, renowned holistic health guru. He also says that ‘Yoga by the Bay’ is an opportunity of wellness of mankind, because you have sun, moon, sea and everything else in the nature.

Run for fun

We often get caught up in the ‘rat race’ and become stressed, because we are constantly pushing ourselves to the limit. But these themed races like, Color Run, Mud Run, Wicked Wine Run, Electric Run, Black Light Run and what not are organised for balancing healthy living in a busy world. It has more fun and swag than you can handle, because they have after parties, give you hilarious memories and goodies.

Be smitten with a kitten

Mew-ga, hosted by Cat Cafe Studio in Versova, is India’s first yoga-with-cats workshop. The concept, adapted from the United States, is now the new coolest thing to do in Mumbai. Cat Cafe Studio is hosting a Mew-ga sessions three times a week. So, are you ready to do yoga with a cat in your lap?

Dr Charu Khosla, co-founder of Cat Cafe Studio says, “Being around cats while performing activities like yoga helps you envision cats in your own environment.” In association with Preeti Jhavar, who has volunteered with several organisations that work for the welfare of animals says, “It is known that spending time with pets helps you deal with stress and anxiety. And yoga is also about achieving the same. A good yoga session helps you form a connection with nature, and you experience a feeling of calmness.”

Cycling like never before

Do you remember those childhood days when cycle was the only vehicle we had? We used to spend our holidays on cycles with our childhood buddies and it was indeed an awesome feeling. Mumbai nightlife is something we all talk about. This midnight cycling will make you explore the city like never before, because who doesn’t like empty streets, windy sea-facing roads and the silence of the night right under the moonlit. It will leave you with more energy, improvised health, feeling great factor and want to go for more.

We all have heard of bathroom-singing, but ever thought of singing down some calories while cycling? Yes, you can cycle to some of your favourite tunes with ‘Cycle Karaoke’. It’s a workout for your vocal cords while you’re moving around, grooving and singing with your bike and leaving behind your inhibitions back at home. So, it’s time to belt out some tunes.

At Aqua Studio in Paris, an underwater cycling is something where the bikes are submerged in four feet of water and since water has natural healing properties, it’s very healthy to work out in the pool. Compared with cycling on land, cycling in the water is a full-body workout.

Jump, Dance, Toss and Click-Clack

Mini-trampolines, known as rebounders are taking fitness by a storm. Trampolines provide an intensive work-out that you can do at home or in the gym. Salsa dancing has something to offer. It’s a great workout for couples and an hour of dancing will torch around 600 calories. So, dance yourself thin. Tossing around a Frisbee is an intense game and, with no referees, rooted in sportsmanship and team play. While you’re having fun, you’ll be burning calories as you run and pass the Frisbee to your teammates across the length of a soccer field.

High heel workout, led by podiatrists or professional dancers, women perform a series of lunges and squats to strengthen their lower body. Then, they kick off the sneakers and strap on the heels for instruction on how to get runway-ready. Women learn how to fix their posture, strengthen their lower leg and foot, so that muscles, there’s less pain and strain after a long day on their feet.

1 – Color Run

2 – Run for Wine

3 – Midnight Cycling

4 – High Heel Workout

5 – Yoga with Cats