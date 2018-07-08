Try blue tea! The new colour of health

Sonakshi Sinha, one of Bollywood’s fitness freaks, depends on green tea to stay hydrated in her strict diet. For many years now, fitness experts have been suggesting green tea for fitness. Some of us are yet to develop a fondness for green tea, no matter how healthy it is. Many of us feel that green tea, just like most of its healthy counterparts, heavily lacks in one important aspect: Taste!

It is extremely difficult to strike a balance between health and taste anyway. However, things have just got better. India’s favourite drink has just become healthier and tastier. And, guess what! It has changed its colour. Blue tea is the latest buzz in the health arena.

Health benefits “Blue tea is an incredible way to load up some antioxidants into your daily smoothie,” says Chef Lokesh Jarodia of Novotel Imagica Khopoli. “Its earthy yet subtle and floral taste makes it an impeccable add-on to your smoothie bowl or any daily juice.”

Blue tea definitely comes with a great number of health benefits. It fights anxiety, boosts memory and helps counter diseases like asthma and common cold. However, unlike many of its healthy counterparts, blue tea happens to win in the department of taste.

“It’s a versatile form of tea. Brew it hot, blend it in iced water or mix it into your daily smoothie,” Chef Lokesh suggests. “Its exotic flavour is bound to tantalise your taste buds as it is unlike the erstwhile tea you have tried. The blue tea trend is here to stay.”

The colour of the tea is royal blue. That is extremely unusual for many of us. But, at the same time, it adds an extraordinary charm to it. In addition to the rich taste, it has a well-defined floral aroma.

Pragati Sachan, who loves to try different kinds of tea, is a genuine admirer of blue tea. “I find hibiscus tea and matcha tea quite tasty,” the PhD student elaborates, “But, blue tea really beats those in terms of taste. It has a tangy taste which is really refreshing. I consume it on a regular basis. It keeps me awake when I need to study for a longer time at night. And, the caffeine level in it is quite low.”

The caffeine factor

Compared to green tea, the caffeine level is higher in blue tea. However, it is less than that found in black tea. Hence, it is advisable to have it as a stimulant during the daytime. If consumed in mild doses, blue tea can be highly effective after meals. It helps in the digestive process. In case you love blue tea and tend to overindulge, it may be an issue if you are sensitive to caffeine. You may suffer from heart palpitations and digestive tract irritations. As long as you control your intake, you can take advantage of its effect on weight loss. Each sip may lead to fat-burning. Some experts even believe blue tea prevents some kinds of cancer.

The colour matters

Interestingly, blue tea is not always blue in colour. When you add fuchsia roselle hibiscus, it becomes red. There are other colours as well. Pragati Sachan has tried having blue tea with lemon juice. “The colour becomes violet, and the taste gets even tangier,” she says. “It’s a great variant that makes blue tea even more interesting.”

Chef Jarodia uses blue tea to add charm to various other dishes.

“I like incorporating this striking blue tea to make an enticing dish such as blue rice which adds an aromatic yet woody punch to the palate,” the chef tells us. “I would call blue tea ‘the magical tea’ of 2018. With a few drops of lemon juice, the colour of the tea changes to bright purple, making it an alluring characteristic to prepare some captivating cocktails and desserts.”

The taste – another view

While many tea enthusiasts like Pragati are simply in love with the taste of blue tea, it’s not everybody’s cup of tea (pun unintended). Pragati’s sister Hima tasted blue tea and found it disgusting.

“It’s nothing more than boiled water. I don’t know why my sister loves its taste when there is no taste at all,” Hima says. “I heard great things about it from her and had high expectations. When I eventually tasted it, I could only taste water!”

Homemaker Seerat Mehar tasted blue tea as she came to know it would be good for weight loss. But, she believes it’s not for everybody.

“You should be an aficionado for tea-tasting to truly enjoy blue tea,” she feels. “I have experienced that the tea tastes differently in the hills than in the plains. Maybe water too plays an important role.” “I’m no connoisseur, but I found it to be grassy,” she concludes.

It’s expensive

Mehar reminds us that blue tea is also highly priced. And, she is definitely right. A standard variant of blue tea costs at least Rs.500 for 50 gm. There are some variants that cost in thousands for the same quantity. When compared to other tea variants, the price is steep. A 50 gm pack of fruit tea typically costs around Rs.350. Some 100 gm packs of Tulsi Tea cost around Rs.220. Even a standard 100 gm pack of hibiscus tea costs less than Rs.500. Choose your colour wisely the next time you choose your poison.