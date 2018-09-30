The Legends of Bollywood by Raaj Grover: Review

Title: The Legends of Bollywood

Author: Raaj Grover

Publisher: Jaico Publishing House

Pages: 246

Rs: Rs 399

The book about Raaj Grover’s association with celebrities of the Indian film fraternity has been translated by Suchitra Iyer. From Amitabh Bachchan’s first screen test to Badruddin Jamaluddin Kazi’s baptism into Johnny Walker, and from Dharmendra’s journey from a tractor driver to a legendary actor – this collection of memoirs has it all. Without much ado, let’s take a look at some of the chapters.

Balraj Sahni – For his role of a hand-pulled rickshaw wallah in the film ‘Do Bigha Zameen’, for three months before the shooting began he befriended a rickshaw wallah, who had been working on the streets of Calcutta for 30 years, to learn his mannerisms, language, the art of haggling with customers and several other nuances for the role. He adapted their dressing sense and appearance so well that he looked like one of them. He had even given himself a new name – Deen Bandhu. After the film’s first take of him pulling the rickshaw, all those associated with the film were awestruck and there was applause all around. The cameraman was so touched by the performance that he first touched Sahni’s feet and then embraced him in a warm hug. The film proved to be a turning point of Sahni’s life and placed him among the most talented and successful actors of the time.

Dharmendra – He may enjoy the status of a celebrity because of his achievements, but to his friends, he is the same man even today. He is blessed with a simplicity that is rare to find… After a busy shoot that ended at 11 pm, he remembered that it was actress Mumtaz’s birthday and went to her place with a bouquet to wish her. When the guard at the actress’ gate told him that her birthday was on the earlier day and had already been celebrated, Dharmendra cursed his memory and asked the guard if he had anything to eat. The actor then ate daal, pickle and bread along with the guard and gave him the bouquet, saying it was for his family.

Dilip Kumar – A nine-year-old girl, who was studying in London, and holidaying in Bombay, met the actor on the sets of Mughal-E-Azam… When she turned 16 and Dilip Kumar refused to sign a film with her as a heroine citing age gap as the reason she (Saira Banu) said, “Okay, don’t act with me but… marry me.”

Johnny Walker- In order to bag the role of a drunkard in an upcoming film, Aandhiyan, Badruddin Kazi as instructed by Balraj Sahni behaved as if he was sloshed in front of film-maker Chetan Anand, making him livid. Sahni burst out laughing and revealed to Anand that the drama was masterminded by him. The person who played the role was rechristened after the bottle of whisky and ironically the person called Johnny Walker had never tasted a drop of alcohol in his entire life.

In an anecdote about the generosity shown to him by Nargis, the author recounts how he sought to make a film and had only Rs 5,000 in his bank account, but the cost of an ad in Screen would cost Rs 20,000 along with the design. He says, “When Nargis bhabhi came to know of my predicament she immediately called the GM and told him to accept my design without charging me a single paisa and to print it that very Friday. She assured him that he would get his money within three months. “If it doesn’t happen, call me and you will find your cheque on the table the same day,” she told him.

Another anecdote is about the time Nargis was being treated at Sloan Kettering Hospital in New York and Sunil Dutt was a permanent presence by his wife’s side. Seeing a husband so dedicated and in love with his wife, the American hospital dean’s wife said, “If there is reincarnation, I would love to have an Indian husband in my next birth.”

It is such heartfelt memories, and more, that embellish the book from beginning to end. Apart from an up close and personal journey of Bollywood through the ages, it is also a tale of some friendships that have stood the test of time.