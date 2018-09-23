Sex and the city: Threesome is not awesome

Q: My husband keeps suggesting that I invite my best friend over to ‘share our bed’ much to my disgust. He even laughingly said when my school friend was over, that had he not married such a ‘square’ wife, he would have surely gone on a date with her. I was embarrassed and shocked that he dared to say this to her. I have caught him viewing porn that shows orgies on many occasions. I worry that one day he will get someone home and insist that I engage with him sexually in that setting. I don’t know whom to talk to about this, and what to do to sensitise him to the adverse impact of his behaviour on me. How do I get him to stop this conduct? Will he ever settle into a ‘normal’ sexual relationship with me?

A: Assertively making your displeasure with his sexual demand clear to him – is the first step to addressing the problem you are currently facing. Getting your husband to ‘stop his conduct’ would mean that you would first need to confront the topic with him directly. He needs to know how you feel regardless of how that might make him feel. This may not be easy for you, but many of life’s emotional pursuits are seldom easy.

You are going to have to convince him about why you find his ‘conduct or expectations’ disturbing. Take ownership of your emotions when you are presenting your case. You will have to touch upon all aspects of his ‘conduct’. His casual flirting with your friend and his suggestion of ‘sharing the bed’ with you and your friend has clearly disturbed you deeply. Do not stow away those feelings. Your emotions are your own and you have already taken a courageous first step to take control of this situation in your life by sharing your query. Sex after marriage usually entails a monogamous commitment between two individuals in most cultures and societies. You could try to tell your husband that involving your friend in his ‘polygamous sexual fantasy’ of bedding two women would mean thwarting the socio- cultural construct of Marriage between you two.

It is also quite possible that your husband’s exposure to pornography is responsible for him ‘fantasizing’ about sexual acts that are unusual and that involve multiple partners. Pornography is a lucrative technology reliant business and peddling a ‘heightened sexual’ experience in an over-dramatised and easily marketable way is undoubtedly good for business. Many men subscribe to these themed and heightened sexual visual-narratives to address their individual sexual needs. Exposure to pornography has been known to cause men to have skewed expectations of their women in bed. Many of these women are then shocked and hurt by what their husbands ask them to do in bed. Do not expect your husband to ‘understand’ what is on your mind automatically. It would be ideal if all human beings could just ‘understand each other’ intuitively, but that is not practically possible.

Women and men are wired very differently. While men enjoy casual sexual romps, women tend to seek out an emotional connection before they are able to open up physically and emotionally to a partner. This is not a universal rule as much as it’s a general trend. Understanding one another requires a mutual effort to communicate and educate each other. Educate your husband and appeal to his empathetic side. Let him know what you are not comfortable with in bed. Let him know that his suggestion of a ‘threesome’ has upset and humiliated you. Let him know that you are unhappy with his flirting with your friend – even if it was meant as a joke.

Relationships need to be iterated over time since no two human beings can be in perfect sync with each other. Such adjustments need to take place constantly and willingly if the relationship is to survive. Moods, differing values and the situation of life can sometimes puzzle even the most earnest and able-minded individuals.

It is important to remember that when we make our frustrations and fears clear to others, we also run the risk of them discounting ‘how strongly’ we feel about certain things. They may largely not get what we want but it’s our job to try to explain things to them regardless of how difficult or uncomfortable the topic may be for us. Not everyone may subscribe to our values or be able to see eye to eye with us.

No two people are the same. Our ways of ‘living well’ differ based on how we were brought up, what cultural stimuli we were exposed to and what unique interests and priorities we have. Additionally, every person has a distinct personality that compels him/her emotionally and behaviourally. You are responsible to deal with ‘what disgusts you’ in all aspects of your life. Negotiation and genuineness is the key. If your husband’s flirting with your friend and suggestion of a ‘threesome’ is disturbing to you, he is the first person who should know about it. You need to find a comfortable time and space to initiate the chat by ensuring that he is available to you for the discussion to take place.

In marriages, it is important to create a safe space for conversation, feedback and negotiation. Two people from two different worlds and of two different genders are likely to have ‘strong ideas’ about many things in life. A couple must learn to communicate with conciseness, clarity and respect to each other. All contentious topics need to be looked into with sensitivity. A will to ‘fix things’ is what is needed for solutions to work out. If it’s still a challenge to get through to your husband, you may want to consider visiting a relationship expert, psychotherapist or marriage counsellor.

(Aman R Bhonsle is a qualified Psychosocial Analyst and a Professional Youth Mentor with specialisation in Transactional Analysis and REBT. He is available for consultation at the Heart To Heart Counselling Centre.)