Sex and the City: The bedroom bullying

Q: My husband was once my good friend. I had shared my angst about my ex-boyfriend with him back then, and had revealed all the perverted sexual demands – that I despised – I had given in to. He helped me break up with my ex, and subsequently he proposed to me. I accepted his proposal as I saw him as a very sensitive and respectful man. He was everything that my ex wasn’t! After marriage, I was shocked; my husband insisted that I do all those sexual acts with him that was unacceptable to me even with my ex. He said that if I could pleasure my ex, then I should also pleasure him the same way. I feel depressed and heartbroken as my husband uses all my disclosures against me, and gets into a rage attack if I refuse to sexually engage with him in perverted ways. He reminds me every day of the kind of stuff I did with my ex, and questions my character if I refuse sex. Everyone including my family sees him as a really ‘nice guy’ just as I did when he had proposed to me. No one will believe what I face in the bedroom. What should I do?

A: You are currently feeling bullied and belittled by the very man who you thought was your way out of an abusive relationship. He was once on your side and now you feel like he is using the information you shared with him about being sexually coerced by your ex to repeatedly humiliate and coerce you sexually. Before finding a way out of this situation, it may be a good idea for you to understand what got you in this situation in the first place. There is a very strong possibility that you were emotionally manipulated by the man who is currently your husband. You were already in ‘emotionally vulnerable’ state when he entered your life.

This may have made it easier for you to trust him since you were at a point where you were probably keen to find someone you could ‘lean on’ for support. Perhaps the fact that you were already emotionally bruised made you seek out someone who could ‘rescue you and the situation’. Your friend who is now your husband may have spotted an opportunity to step up to the plate and help bolster your efforts at an emotional recovery. Once your situation was rescued (by you leaving your ex), you may have felt a ‘romantic vacuum’ in your life. This is inevitable after a breakup. The fact that your friend who is currently your husband, was there at the point of your breakup and helped your breakup take place could also mean that he may have very well had ‘a personal agenda’ in mind that involved a ‘romantic and sexual enmeshment with you’.

This is possible and commonly seen. Sigmund Freud called this process – Transference. For your information, Sexual coercion is a form of Sexual Harassment and that is an offense under the Indian Penal Code (IPC). If this goes on unchecked, you are well within your rights to take legal action against your husband if you continue to feel like you are in a position of extreme duress. You may also want to involve your family and a friend you trust if you’re looking to take an extreme step against your husband. You’ll need the support.

Sexual harassment is defined under S. 354 A of the IPC as a man committing any of the following acts: (i) physical contact and advances involving unwelcome and explicit sexual overtures; or (ii) a demand or request for sexual favours; or (iii) showing pornography against the will of a woman; or (iv) making sexually coloured remarks, You may feel that your relationship has gone past a point of negotiation but you are still well within your right to protect yourself. In fact, it is your sole responsibility to protect your body, mind and interests.

If you feel like your sexual modesty has been outraged or you are being gas-lighted, you need to think clearly, act fast and take control of the situation. Your husband may have found a way to ‘win your trust and your heart’ at a time when you needed someone ‘by your side’ the most.

For his plans to come through, he may have ‘manufactured’ the sense of comfort through respect and sensitivity that you mentioned. Manufacturing a sense of ‘warmth and comfort’ isn’t very hard for some people. People are liable to fib and slide their way into the lives of others to fulfil their ‘designs’ for themselves. A master manipulator would find it easy to insert himself or herself into the life of an emotionally conceded and vulnerable person who has already been ‘bruised in a relationship’. The war strategy of ‘hit them while they’re weak’ applies even in the most tragic situations. Making you feel loved and needed at a time when you felt rejected and dejected would have probably entailed making you hear the very things that he knew you wanted to hear at that time.

It is your right and responsibility to refuse to perform any sexual act that makes you uncomfortable. Moving forward, do keep in mind that it’s a good idea to leave out certain facts about your life as a form of self-censorship. This is the smart way forward so that people cannot take advantage of you by reminding you of where you were versus where you should be. You are evolving and that process must be respected. Speak to a family lawyer, talk to a confidante (friend) and you could also involve your family so that they are aware of you being abused in this manner. Speak to a woman’s organisation, if you still feel like you are not being believed. Also, if you feel like you need further guidance, visit a psychotherapist immediately for further tips on how to challenge the status quo.

(Aman R Bhonsle is a qualified Psychosocial Analyst and a Professional Youth Mentor with specialisation in Transactional Analysis and REBT. He is available for consultation at the Heart To Heart Counselling Centre.)