Say goodbye to plastic! Go eco-friendly and stylish at the same time

Plastic is non-degradable and harmful to the environment. It’s surely convenient but it also adversely affects our nature. The recent ban on plastic gives us an opportunity to explore the other alternatives to plastic bags.

Here are some alternatives that can reduce your plastic consumption:

Plastic bottles to earthen clay bottles:

Instead of using plastic bottles one can use these earthen clay bottle. They are made of earthen clay which is eco-friendly and it means you can be guilt free when drinking from these bottles. They are not just good for the environment, they also keep water cool. Especially suitable for summers.

Plastic bags to stylish jute bags, cloth bags:

Jute bags are a great alternative to the plastic bags. These bags come in different prints and styles. They look better than the plastic bags and are one-time investments. They are recyclable, environment-friendly and trendier. They come in various shapes and sizes. Other options such cloth and recycled paper bags can also be used.

Plastic cutleries to edible cutleries:

Instead of ordering plastic cutleries for a party how about using eco-friendly, edible cutleries? These cutleries are made up of different pulses and spices. One can even use these cutleries to have soups and curries and they can also be eaten like biscuits. They were first introduced by Bakeys in India. The founder won worldwide recognition for his product. It has now become a trend to use edible cutleries instead of plastic ones.

Eco-friendly stationery:

Eco-friendly stationery is a good alternative to the plastic stationery. One can use eco-friendly folders instead of plastic ones. There are eco-friendly pencils, notebooks and pouches. They will give a new look to the everyday stationery items we use.