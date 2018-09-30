Reborn: Universal Secret Of Your Energy Revealed by Aarti Asrani- Review

Title: Reborn

Author: Aarti Asrani

Publisher: Adhyyan Books

Pages: 138

Price: Rs 499

Right where you are is where you have chosen to be. If you would like a different result make a different choice. Expand instead of contracting,” says Aarti Asrani, the author of Reborn.

Asrani elaborates it is you who choose to be where you are. It’s your thoughts that bring you in your present situation. If you are stuck somewhere, you just need to redirect your energy, bring positivity in your life, change your thoughts pattern, and get yourself to a more-favourable situation or the situation where you desire.

The movement you plant a thought into your mind, it goes to universe, which starts functioning and brings to fruit the outcome of your seed. Whether it’s positive or negative, it all depends upon the seeds of your thoughts you plant that bear fruits, it could be a weed or a cultivable.

Numerous non-fiction self-help books have already been published and keep coming that teach you how to live life differently, how to cope with the stress and societal pressure, how to create opportunities and last but not the least books on laws of attraction. But new book should have new ingredients to give the readers a kick. Asrani says, “With every new choice you make, you are reborn.”

The author herself is a transformational coach and have read holy scriptures, books on laws of attraction and self-help, and claims to have practised on the subject. Her present book is like an old wine in a new bottle. Though she tries her best to present them differently, Reborn is nothing new.

Maybe, she has a section of readers in mind whom she’s written the book for. The book presents quotes from people who actually have struggled in their lives and earned a name and fame for themselves.

Other books, too, have numerous tools and techniques that inspire and help people bring positivity and well-being into their lives. Asrani’s book is one of them. It asks people to remain positive and be happy. The language is simple, content is captivating, but lacks newness.

She talks of abundance and money. She makes statements like people tell themselves India’s a poor country. Since birth, we are informed of ‘lack’, little, manage. We are fed these statements, which hold us back. Our minds are conditioned in such a way that we can’t make a progress.

“The reason the rich get richer and the poor get poorer is the difference in their vibrational energy. Change your vibrational energy, from poverty consciousness to abundance consciousness,” says Asrani.

She adds money is energy, which will begin to flow itself. You just need to create possibilities. You need to seek from the universe with all your heart, soul and mind – without any doubt.

The book lacks elaborations on training physical body, making a routine, discipline or eating habits. It just elaborates on training brain or feeding positive thoughts. Physical activity also deserves a notable mention.