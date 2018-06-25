Rain Remedies! How to monsoon proof your skin

Rains are here and so are skin problems like infections and allergies. Dr Saumya Shetty Hegde, Dermatologist at Roots Skin Clinic, tells you how to keep these at bay in this weather

While monsoon brings with it relief from the scorching heat of summer, it also is an invitation to several skin problems like fungal, bacterial and parasitic infections, allergies and more. It becomes difficult to stay clean and dry while travelling, especially when the rain gods are showing no mercy from continuous showers. So by the time we reach office or our desired destination, it’s in half wet clothes, wearing which for long hours leads to fungal infections. Bacterial and fungal infections dominate this season, and especially attack the feet causing athlete’s foot (commonly seen in men). Allergies and skin eczema tends to flare during this season.

Skin type matters

Classification of skin types that gets damaged during rainy season:

Oily skin: Exposure to heat followed by extreme humidity impacts oily skin in the most unfavourable manner. This worsens the existing acne and proliferate whiteheads, blackheads and pimples.

Dry skin: Lack of moisture and skin oils leads to dryness, which implies that soaps and solvents are better able to penetrate your skin and rob the skin of its natural oils. Most often, health conditions or genetic predisposition also makes the skin dry.

The course of action

In monsoons your skin behaves in an unpredictable manner and fluctuates from oily and dry skin types. A good skin care daily regime with a well-balanced diet and exercise routine is the key for maintaining a balanced skin. Here are few tips:

Wash your face with a mild soap-free cleanser twice; daily and a facial scrub for dead skin exfoliation twice a week is recommended. This must be followed by a mild alcohol-free toner to clear residual skin impurities and reduce pores, once daily.

Sunscreen is not just for summer. It is a must even during monsoon. Just because it is dark and cloudy doesn’t mean that the UV rays can’t penetrate the cloud cover and harm the skin. It must be used daily to prevent skin damage in this season.

General body itchiness due to dry skin can be relieved with a lukewarm water bath followed by applying a good amount of moisturiser. Doing this twice daily with help minimise the discomfort.

Dermatologically prescribed facial peels help in rejuvenating dull skin and maintain the skin PH balance.

Heavy make-up in monsoon must be avoided. Ideally, waterproof and transfer-resistant make-up products must be used. Nowadays, there are new dermatologically-tested light, sheer products available. Use of waterproof eyeliners, mascara and light transfer resistant lipsticks are advisable. Avoid heavy foundation base and use lightweight mousse or soufflé powders as a base. Sheer coat of light pink or brown lipsticks and lip-gloss must be used. Make sure to take off make-up at the end of the day, and applying light moisturiser post that. Sterilise like brushes and applicators on regular basis to prevent skin infections.

Hair care

Apart from skin, taking care of one’s hair is equally important during monsoon. Washing hair regularly with a good shampoo, followed by a conditioner is essential. Avoid using too many styling products and gels as it would only make hair greasy. Oiling once a week is beneficial. One should keep their hair tied in monsoon. Wear hair in simple hairstyles or keep it short for easy manageability. Don’t let your hair get wet in the rain, as this might lead to itchy scalp and may cause excessive dandruff. While travelling cover your head with scarf or cap in order to protect the hair from probable damage.