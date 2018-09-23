Kumbh Mela 2019: Preparations underway for the great Indian melting pot in Prayag

A coming together. Of the earth, moon and Jupiter in the sky. Of millions of people, ascetics and civilians, from all parts of India on the banks of a river. Of a 5,000-year-old tradition and modernity. Of musicians and artists of different hues. Of a galaxy of ideas on creation, the universe, lifestyles, society and the individual soul.

Crowned by UNESCO as an ‘intangible cultural heritage of humanity’, the biggest congregation on earth over 48 days – that is India’s Kumbh mela, the mother of all festivals. Propelled by the highest of human desires – the desire to cleanse oneself from the roots of all negativities and imbibe pure positivity that can irradiate the world and lead to world peace and harmony.

And what is a better cleaning agent than water? Water cleanses. Water rejuvenates. No wonder then that the Kumbh festival is anchored on the banks of a few cherished rivers of India – the Ganga, Godavari, and Shipra, which cradle the cities of Haridwar and Prayag (Allahabad), Nashik, and Ujjain respectively. The festival is held every four years by rotation in these four cities, and Ardha (Half) Kumbh, every six years at only two places, Hardwar and Allahabad. The core of the festival is a bath or dip in the river on certain auspicious days of the festival, when the river’s waters are believed to gain an extra power, owing to a confluence of celestial bodies above. The sparkling, uber-charged river is believed to wash away all impurities settled in one’s being over years, and return one to society, a more empowered individual. In Indian philosophy, the kumbh, literally meaning pitcher, is a symbol for this human body. And the mela (and the bath in the holy river) is regarded as a means to revitalise this body and mind. The essential bathing act is intertwined with a gamut of crucial, supporting activities like prayers, meditation, spiritual discourses, intellectual dialogues, and music sessions.

Writer and Goa Governor Mridula Sinha, who has visited the Kumbh mela seven times in her life, observes, “It’s an extraordinary event as crores of people unite at the appointed place without any invitation, and take dips in the holy rivers, which are believed to be filled with the nectar of immortality on these days. All caste, class, urban-rural, rich and poor distinctions dissolve in Kumbh mela. While bathing in the Ganges together, nobody asks anyone what their caste or religion is. The Kumbh mela is a symbol of India’s essential unity, of the power of its people. Rubbing shoulders with lakhs of people in the crowded mela as you walk around, you experience an incomparable joy and peace.”

Endorsing her view, flautist Ronu Majumdar and one-time visitor to the kumbh mela (at Hardwar), lauds it as a great opportunity to connect with our cultural and spiritual roots, an event which strengthens Indian culture. Performances by different artistes, both classical and folk, form an integral part of this mela, which also attracts a considerable number of foreigners. “It’s a time when ascetics who live far removed from society, in seclusion as in the Himalayas, come and share their messages with householders, and discuss social issues, showing new paths of thinking and living,” states Majumdar. “And of course, the mela offers a great opportunity for people from all sections of society to mingle and learn from the contact.”

Expressing her desire to visit the mela yet again, Mridula Sinha exhorts people living in metros like Mumbai to visit the Kumbh mela. “You will experience the hugeness, unity and integrity of your country and its culture, and also develop faith and trust in life and society.”

It was with this motive that a discussion meeting on the Kumbh festival was held in Mumbai recently (September 5 at ISKCON auditorium), and attended by many cultural icons of Mumbai, especially hailing from the worlds of art, film and music. Noted film producer Subhash Ghai upheld the Kumbh mela as an inspiration for all artists. “As artists, we get inspired by history, our epics, our puranic sanskritis and give these punarjivan in our own ways. We consider the age-old Kumbh tradition that was mentioned as early as in the 7th century by Chinese traveller Hiuen Tsang, as a great pride of India. I hope by taking part in the Kumbh mela, this unique gathering of humans focused on soul and world peace alone, we will give more power to this wonderful tradition.”

The call gains heft with the next Kumbh (Ardha Kumbh) mela due in Prayag in January 2019 and preparations afoot to host an expected 12 crore visitors. Inviting one and all to be a part of the mela, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath assured people at the meeting, of world-class arrangements for the Kumbh mela, and of cleanliness. “I promise, you will not find any dirt in the venue, which we have expanded to 10,000 acres from 5,000 acres. Also, this time, the Kumbh mela will have more cultural attractions than ever before.” And thus the ancient tradition gathers fresh momentum and flows on.