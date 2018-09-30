History Repeating by Sam Wilkin: Review

Title: History Repeating

Author: Sam Wilkin

Publisher House: Hachette India (Profile Books)

Pages: 271

Price: Rs 599

Sam Wilkin’s thought-stirring book History Repeating is a saga of populists rise and fall of governments. Plato wrote in his book Politics, “Politics is vox populi (voice of the people).” It’s the opinion of the majority of the people. The political movements in the last century have underlined the role of the populist view, the ‘cohesive and cumulative impact of the majority’, to quote British political scientist Sir Harold Laski.

Political regimes are made and marred by the majority. Whether it’s despotism, benign democracy, aristocratic kingship or plain majoritarian democracy, the common streak is the ‘effectiveness of majority’s participation in toppling the governments’, whether it was Russian Revolution in 1917 or recent Brexit (a quasi-political choice, conceived, crafted and galvanised by the populist thinking).

Of all the social science covered in this book, populism is perhaps the most controversial topic. Until 2016, populism was large of interest to scholars of Latin America. Now, top-notch talent around the world is on the case; but there are as of yet few points of consensus. There’s at least four literature on populism, which do not do a good job of talking to each other. The first is on populism in Latin America, which has a very long history. Then there’s the study of populist right in Europe, beginning in the 1980s, which contains a lot of statistical research.

There’s also a large literature on the US populist tradition, which stretches back to Andrew Jackson-a popular President before the term ‘populism’ was invented. Finally, there’s the new literature launched by the events of 2016, and everyone from economists to sociologists has piled into the fray. There’s a huge amount that’s still unknown; indeed, there’s basic disagreement on what populism is. Are some candidates and parties populist? Or is populism a ‘frame’, a type of political discourse that’s adopted even by mainstream candidates (like Roosevelt)? How can populism be measured? Is someone populist or not-populist, or are there degrees of populism?

Is populism (in the context of European populism) political awareness, political motivation or both or just political relatability? John Stewart Mill, who may have coined the term ‘populism’ in political context, argued that when a political system is in sync with the democratic aspirations of the majority, the outcome is populism. But there’s some vagueness to it. Who decides that synchronisation and to what degree?

Why local dissents degenerate or escalate into (political) revolutions? In the case and context of India, how a caste-based agitation can assume significant proportions, threatening to engulf the existing political system? How it develops and destroys the governments? How much populism is responsible for this volte-face or political topsy-turvy? These are the questions that cannot be zeroed in on or quantified.

The revolution, political revolution to be precise, is not always an act of ‘populist suddenness’ (to quote Charles Ellingworth). It’s often a popular individualistic idea but not a mass populist movement. The author has explained it with the classic example of Che Guevara. Che Guevara’s death disproved his own theory of revolution. To be fair, he appeared to know that Bolivia was a lost cause, and his theory of revolution was more complex than his propaganda about apples and trees. That said, he had also just failed to spark a revolution in the Congo.

The author conducted some background interviews in Thailand, but in the main, for quotes and biographical details in this book, he has relied on general histories and the popular media. To cut the matter short, it’s more of a political treatise on populism than being a book for the general readers. The major drawback of this book is a deluge of political references and a tsunami of movements laced with political lingo and glossaries. Excessive references often stymie the flow of reading and create a vortex of conceits (far-fetched ideas). It becomes a morass of perplexities. To wade through them entails readers’ patience and unstinted attention. And who

has so much patience and perseverance in this age of fleeting attentions?

This book may appeal to the advanced scholars of political analysis and governmental/ revolutionary undercurrents happening simultaneously across the globe but will fail to evoke popular sentiments on populism and that’s the irony of this book. Written on populism, it fails to garner populist votes as a must read. A library-shelf is its ideal place from where it can beckon the uninitiated readers, yet remaining untouched and unspoilt.