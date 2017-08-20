Globetrotting for love and other stories from Sakhalin Island: Review

Title: GLOBETROTTING FOR LOVE And Other Stories From SAKHALIN ISLANDS

Author: Ajay Kamalakaran

Times Group Books: 2017

Pages 135: Rs.199

A blurb on the front cover says, “A post-Soviet Gogol wrapped in his overcoat can find a comrade in these warm tales”. Nikolai Gogol whose works range from the inimitable satirical drama called “The Government Inspector” to the dreary yet soul-bruising novel called “Dead Souls” may not quite agree.

This is a collection of 11 short stories based in Sakhalin, an island around 11 km off the coast of Russia, across the Strait of Tartary, and around 45 km from the island of Hokkaido, Japan, separated by the Strait of La Perouse, which, says Kamalakaran, kept the island “in some kind of a time warp”. The International Dateline, as it bends westwards over the Bering Sea, is not far from this edge of the world. Little wonder then that one of the earliest notable references to this far-eastern Tsarist penitential colony was when Anton Chekhov wrote “Sakhalin Island” based on his visit there in 1890. The next world-attention-grabbing incident connected with the island was almost a century later (1983) when a Korean Airlines plane was shot down over it by the USSR for alleged violation of airspace.

The island was the cause of constant rivalry between Russia and Japan for centuries, but thanks to the equations prevailing in the wake of WWII, USSR took over the whole of it – and closed it to foreigners. The inevitable military establishment coexisted thereafter with adventurers and romantics as much as “highly skilled specialists looking for a career break”. Korean laborers were present from pre-1945 days. In short, according to the author, there was a kind of multiracial society here that did not exist in the rest of Russia. The stories bring this out to some extent.

Perestroika, according to some of the stories in the volume, led to the economic ruin of several of the older families but it opened the island to Christian missionaries who wished to “take advantage of the spiritual void” but none of the no stories in this volume speaks about them. Oil and Gas companies were allowed in the 21st century changing the landscape and the demography (60,000 foreigners in 2006) which was a sort of cultural shock for the locals to hear English spoken and alien crowds from as far as India and South America. The author himself was there as the Editor of the now defunct “Sakhalin Times” between 2003 and 2007. This, from Kamalakaran’s reportage, appears to have been the peak of the oil boom in the island – because, when he revisited Sakhalin in 2015, the once-bustling restaurants were deserted, and no English could be heard on the streets. The author pensively remarks that a prolonged slump in the oil industry would mean the end of Sakhalin’s “international ambitions”.

With this brief background of the setting, Kamalakaran portrays through the streets and the people who trod on them, a peculiar section of humanity that lives in that remote corner of the earth – and survives through their odd behaviour (“The Cleaning Lady”), their mercenary interests in matters of life and love and the odd secret service agent. There, in that white wilderness, there is subterfuge and surprise (“Globe Trotting for Love” and “The Surprise Visitor”), there is idiosyncrasy and possible insanity (“The Leap Year Syndrome” and “Big Brother”) and freedom from the stifling conformity of interior Russia; one cannot miss the wistful references to the old days when everyone was disciplined, expressed in disgust at the way things are…

There’s Galina Vasilevna who works as a cleaner in an office, finding fault with everyone she encounters and is removed from service because of her arrogance only to be taken back because (as in any other part of the world) “you don’t get good help nowadays”. Then take the case of the three (or is it four?) lovers of young and beautiful Daria who give her up at the end saying: there are other fish … while Daria finally marries well and settles down to domestic life. Or consider the case of Linda from Birmingham who has a more comfortable life than back-home, but is found to have violated her Visa conditions and is asked to leave Sakhalin after three years of a semblance of prosperity.

No doubt the stories have a Chekovian air (certainly not Gogol!), down to the impression they create of being a translation. There is, though, a certain feeling of being let down at the end of each story – which persists right up to the last one. And thus would arouse some gnawing questions in the mind of every short-story lover: should there be entertainment in the reading of short stories? Need there be a lesson, a moral of some kind or some purpose of penning down one’s thoughts? Is it ‘adequate’ to set a series of incidents and set them up as a short-story?

Our level of enjoyment of pieces of literature depends heavily on our answers to those questions.