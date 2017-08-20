Get detoxifying mantra right after festivities

New Delhi: After enjoying the long weekend, it is time to flush out the toxins. Drink warm lime water with honey every morning and opt for steamed or stir-fried vegetables to detoxify, say experts.

Sonia Narang, Wellness Expert, Oriflame India, and Mehar Rajput, Nutritionist and Dietitian, FITPASS, share some detoxifying tips.

* Drink two or three cups of green tea as it is loaded with polyphenols, which function as powerful antioxidants.

* Drink lots of water — the minimum daily water intake for men is about three litres and for women, about 2.2 litres. Water flushes the toxins out of vital organs and carries nutrients to your cells.

* Increase foods with fibre in your diet. Dietary fibre plays a role in modulating the immune system and therefore, results in a lesser risk of cardiovascular disease, diabetes, cancer and obesity.

* Do some exercise to encourage the elimination of toxins.

* While detoxing your system, it is important to stay away from alcohol, caffeine. It will be wise to remove or reduce dairy, gluten, meat, fat and extra spices during the phase. Rather have plenty of fruits, vegetable juices, fresh salads, smoothies, clear soup or broth, green tea, lemonade, and coconut water.

You can also add detox agents to your regime like aloe vera, trifla, amla, wheat grass juice. These will tone up the intestines and prevent constipation.

* Avoid taking excess of sodium in any form like pickle, papad, table salt, sauces and other foods which are high in preservatives because they can cause water retention and bloating in the body which can lead to stiffness of joints, puffiness and weight change.

* Sauna bath can also help in removing toxins through perspiration.

* Skin brushing and oil massage helps exfoliate the toxins from your skin and refresh circulation.

* Sleep plays an equally important role in flushing out the toxins. All cells and tissues get proper oxygen when we sleep.