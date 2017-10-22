Fun books to help your little ones grow

Little i



A charming, suspenseful, and wholly original picture book about the adventure of growing up. When Little i’s dot falls off, rolls down a hill, over a cliff, and into the sea, Little i sets out on a journey to rescue it. With a playful focus on the alphabet, spelling, and simple punctuation, this charming and suspenseful quest story about letters, self-confidence, belonging, and growing up is a great choice for the classroom, library story-hours, and bedtime.

Author: Michael Hall

Publisher: HarperCollins

Price: Rs 839

Ready!: 99 Must-have Skills for the World-Conquering Teenager

(and Almost-Teenager)



All you need to do is crack the 99 fundamental – and fun – life skills outlined in this book, and win all the 24 Merit Badges and 4 Shields inside. The best part? You compete only with yourself! By the time you’re through, you will own skills as diverse as growing your own veggies in a Square Foot Garden to petitioning for change in your community, making a cup of chai to setting up a sickroom, launching your own business to telling time by the position of the moon! This book packs in 99 simple but vital techniques that will enable you to be a hero to yourself – and a role model to your peers.

Author: Roopa Pai

Pulisher: Hachette

Price: Rs 399

The Grotlyn



This is a stunningly illustrated picture book full of mystery and suspense. What is the mysterious Grotlyn? What sort of creature could it be, scuttling across the town, frightening everyone in its path? And why has it stolen PC Vickers’ knickers? A beautifully illustrated rhyming tale about things that go bump in the night for ages four and up from Benji Davies is perfect for fans of Oliver Jeffers and Jon Klassen.

Author: Benji Davies

Publisher: HarperCollins

Price: Rs 1,150

Birthday Boy: What if it was every day?



This is the story of Sam Green, who really, really, really loves birthdays. He loves the special breakfasts in bed. The presents. The themed parties. Blowing out the candles on his cake. Everything. He is so excited about his 11th birthday, in fact, that he wishes it was his birthday every day. So, at first, it’s quite exciting when his birthday happens again the next morning. And again. And again. And again… But it’s not long before things start to go wrong. Soon, disaster strikes, threatening something Sam loves even more than birthdays. Sometimes you have to be careful what you wish for…

This is a hilarious rollercoaster ride of pure entertainment for 9+ readers everywhere.

Author: David Baddiel

Publisher: Harper Collins

Price: Rs 375

Toto



This beautiful, collectible book is the story of The Wizard of Oz retold from the perspective of Toto the dog. Toto is a charming, funny, characterful retelling of the classic story of The Wizard of Oz, all told through the eyes of Toto the dog, whose wit and charm suffuse the book. All the favourites are there: Dorothy, the Tin Man, the Scarecrow and the Lion, in a tale that is wonderfully familiar, but full of surprises too, as Michael Morpurgo brings his inimitable storytelling talents to this beloved story. The always-hungry Toto, obsessed with sausages, is a loveable and loyal narrator, and gives a unique spin on one of the most original stories of all time!

Author: Michael Morpurgo

Publisher: HarperCollins

Price: Rs 350

The Boys Who Fought



In the forest, the mighty eat the meek. In human society, the mighty should take care of the meek. This is dharma. A hundred princes should look after their five orphaned cousins. Instead, they burnt their house, abused their wife and stole their kingdom. The five fought back, not for revenge but, for dharma. What came of the hundred’s fight against the five? Written in Devdutt Pattanaik’s signature lucid style The Boys Who Fought is the definitive edition of the Mahabharata for today’s children, compact yet packed with the wisdom of our most enduring epic. The book has beautiful artworks illustrated by the author himself and has a huge crossover appeal for adults interested in reading mythology as well.

Author: Devdutt Pattanaik

Publisher: Puffin Books

Price: Rs 199