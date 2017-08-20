Fun books to help your little ones grow

The Butterfly Dance

Caterpillars Dotty and Stripe do everything together. They play, they eat leaves and do all sorts of caterpillar-y things, and then one day, after spinning themselves into snuggly cocoons, they wake up as beautiful butterflies! But soon they realize that, for the first time ever, they look different. Should Dotty only play with butterflies that look like her? And Stripe only play with butterflies that look like him? Let your children go through an illustrated story about friendship and being happy with who you are.

Author: Suzanne Barton

Publisher: Bloomsbury

Price: Rs 250

Happy Day Out

In this Pre-school board book, join in with a fun family day out! With peek-a-boo cut-outs, lift-the-flaps and friendly illustrations. See the dinosaurs at the museum, play in the park, and eat your favourite foods. With cut-outs so you can peek through to the next page, and fun flaps to discover lots of things along the way. Follow this family on a brilliant day out, with bright and cheerful illustrations.

Illustrated by Ekaterina Trukhan

Publisher: Bloomsbury

Price: Rs 199

My Day First Word

This book is a truly interactive ‘point and say’ experience. It is arranged so a child can use it throughout the day, with words and objects they might find – from when they wake up, until they go back to bed. Simple words like bed, plate, dog, cake, bus, book, teddy and many more are paired with beautiful illustrations.

Illustrated by Marilyn Janovitz

Publisher: Bloomsbury

Price: Rs 250

India At 70, Snapshots Since Independence by

The book is an account of the nation’s evolution in the past seven decades. It captures snippets of each of these 70 years through important events in various areas like politics, culture, science, sports, literature, music, television industry, etc. This volume presents an idea of the vibrant and ever-changing nation of India, and of the people who provide its vitality. Suitable for both for youngsters as well as adults, the book is a must-have for reader who would love to know more about the country and also a great way of introducing the historical events to reluctant readers.

Author: Roshen Dalal

Publisher: Puffin

Price: Rs 399