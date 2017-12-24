Flashback 2017: 7 Best selling books of the year

Origin

Author: Dan Brown

Symbology and religious iconology professor Robert Langdon along with Guggenheim Museum Bilbao Museum Director, Ambra Vidal embark on a mission to unveil their murdered friend’s scientific discovery.

Into the Water

Author: Paula Hawkins

A single mother turns up dead at the bottom of the river that runs through town. Earlier in the summer, a vulnerable teenage girl met the same fate. They are not the first women lost to these dark waters, but their deaths disturb the river and its history, dredging up secrets long submerged.

Obama: An Intimate Portrait

Author: Pete Souza

Obama: An Intimate Portrait reproduces more than three hundred of Souza’s most iconic photographs in exquisite detail, some of which have never been published before.

Turtles All the Way Down

Author: John Green

Aza is trying to be a good daughter, a good friend, a good student, and maybe even a good detective, while also living within the ever-tightening spiral of her own thoughts. John Green shares Aza’s story in this novel of love, resilience, and the power of lifelong friendship.

Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Getaway

Author: Jeff Kinney

To escape the stress of the holidays, the Heffleys decide to get out of town and go to a resort instead of celebrating Christmas at home. But what’s billed as a stress-free vacation becomes a holiday nightmare.

What Happened

Author: Hillary Rodham Clinton

The election of 2016 was unprecedented and historic. What Happened is the story of that campaign and its aftermath — both a deeply intimate account and a cautionary tale for the nation.

Wonder

Author: R. J. Palacio

Wonder is a tale of August Pullman, who was born with a facial difference and wants to be treated as an ordinary kid. The book is also about one community’s struggle with empathy, compassion, and acceptance.