Enlightened Life

Time is life, it is the greatest treasure. Those who do not respect time, pay heed and perform as per time are not spared by it. Though time itself is not seen, but can make the worst seen.

All we have 24 hours per day. Out of these 24 hours, 6 hours for sleep, 1 hour for Yoga (practice of the asanas, pranayamas and other loosening exercises), 2 hours for the family and the rest 14 hours are to be utilised for arduous hardwork is the best time management.

From the deep analysis of life, it has been found that a man spends nearly one-third of his life span (33 percent) in sleeping. Two hours daily for the entire life time is spent for necessary engagement such as taking shower, an other daily obligations, eating etc. An normal individual till the age of 14-15 is quite immature and less knowledgeable, so he manages less time for performing the duties. Hence, one should mindfully utilise time.

should mindfully utilise time. A famous quote reads- Rata bitai soya ke, divasa bitayo khaye. Hira janama anamola hai, kaudi badala jaye.

Time, words and opportunity are those three things which once surpassed, never knock at the door again.

It is not an irony not to have wealth, higher degrees, respected family and company of helping friends in one’s life. The greatest irony would be a survival not dedicated to any great purpose. Everybody except God, are clueless of the time remaining in one’s lifespan. Hence, we should try not to waste any moment of it.

Formulae for Personality-development

Following sentiments are to be a part of one’s living

* I reside in my God, and be resides in me. I visualise God in everybody. Whatever I do is a worship to God. My achievements are as a result of God’s grace. I am the divine child of God. The supreme personality: controller of the world and its composer, is my father. The blessings and benediction of the supreme personality is always there with me.

* I consider myself very fortunate as I have taken birth in a land which is the birthplace of many great personalities studded with virtues of sacrifice, dedication, bravery, perseverence and wisdom.

* God, like a father, has blessed me with patience of earth, radiance of fire, flow of wind, coolness of water and enormousity of sky.

* The innocence and boldness of a child, vigour of a youth, maturity of an adult and dedication like a samnyasi (a renouncer) are the ideals of my life. I can’t be bounded by the ropes of moha (infatuation) and maya (illusion).

4 The ideals of my actions are bravery, nationalism, transparency, farsightedness, spirituality, humanism and humility.

* I never feel emptiness whenever alone, rather I am filled with the divine-wisdom and godly motivation. I find myself illuminated with an irrevocable source of flame.

* When self-awakened: I discovered myself totally satisfied under the shade of the holy tree.

* I know that suffering and pain accompany a person since birth, life is a journey between thorns. Therefore, the thorns of sorrows are part of one’s life; I pledge to nurture

my life like a blossoming rose in the midst of these thorns.

The only way to comprehend the limit of possibility is to surpass the horizons of impossibilities.

Sentiments arising from a truthful heart, when inculcated in actions, become ideals, It is impossible to stop a person whose actions are shaped by such sentiments.

The God has chosen us for performing great tasks. We should let the greatness of God enter into our inner self. When we through meditation and adoration make ourselves as the conductor of the divine energy, then making us as a medium this divine energy starts to function;

Pleasure and suffering are not the names of Situations, rather these Are the perceptions of mind. Pleasure and suffering are embedded in beliefs and sentiments; not in objects, our inner State and Perception are not to be purified, rather than roaming ij view of Pleasure. Our success in this endeavour for self-purification will brighten the chances for inner Strength and bliss.

The intensity of our craving for name and fame symbolises the lack of inner peace and fulfilment. On the day of achieving inner peace and tranquality, the following will be our feelings-

praptam prapaniyam, ksinah ksetavyah klesah,chinnah slistaparva bhavasankramo yasyavicchedajjanitva mriyate mrtva ca jayate.

(Yogasutra vyasabhasya-1.16)

It means- the necessary attainment are oltained, Klesas has been eradicated, and the cycle of birth and death has broken. It this is not broken then the cycle of birth and death continues.

0 If we desire so, then we can learn from our own mistakes, but it is not mandatory to commit some mistakes to learn, we can learn from the mistake of others as well. We must not repeat the mistakes; otherwise it will recede our strength. Knowledge not only means to know but also to identify with the knowledge. The following lines will endorse it

–sa yo ha vai tat paramam brahma veda brahmaiva bhavati

It means one who has realised God gains wisdom and attains the state of ultimate happiness like brahma, the eternal being.

(Excerpted from the book Divine Transformation: Building Blocks for Enlightened Life, Ideal National & Peaceful World by Acharya Balakrishna)