Discover homeopathy for better quality of life and healthier future

Let us go see our homoeopath, when I take her medicine, I don’t fall sick,” said a senior citizen to her son, reminding him to make an appointment. She would have recurrent attacks of asthmatic bronchitis or gastritis. On diabetic and hypertensive medication, she would end up having to be hospitalised once every three-four months for severe attacks or infection. This realisation dawned on her when she kept well for almost two years before she fell sick again because she had stopped taking her regular homoeopathic remedies!

Recently my son came home from three days of intensive Malhar (St. Xavier’s) preparation and execution while recovering from a viral fever. Many at the venue had fallen sick and were on antibiotics and heavy medication… “Mom, everyone in college is a pill popper, and they can’t believe that I have hardly had one or two courses of antibiotics my whole life or hardly any Crocin either!”

That, dear friends, is the experience with being treated by a classical homoeopath, long term. First, an in-depth case history is taken, which includes the emotional status of the person along with physical complaints, past and family history. Based on this a matching remedy, called the Constitutional Remedy is identified for the person. Some additional specific remedies may be needed for specific symptoms like pain, injury, in addition to deeper remedies that remove obstacles to healing. This requires the patient to be in touch with their homoeopath regularly for appropriate holistic treatment.

Homoeopathy, contrary to present belief, can be given along with long-term allopathic medication provided the homoeopath is adequately trained with knowledge of the allopathic drugs that have been prescribed. For example, with a certification in Homeopathic Cardiology, I have acquainted myself with all the cardiac drugs and other allopathic medication presently being prescribed. This helps me to make a more accurate analysis of the effect of my medication as well as identify side effects of cardiac medication that my patient is on.

Choosing classical homoeopathy as the sole treatment or in conjunction with long-term allopathic treatment for chronic problems can be a healing curve. As the testimonies expressed – it offers a better quality of life and a healthier future, no matter what the diagnosis! Cancer, cardiac failure, diabetes, rheumatoid arthritis, backache, osteoarthritis… name it, the treatment exists!

Best wishes for your health!

Dr. Leela D’Souza Francisco, MD (Hom), CIH (Cardiology) is a Consulting Homeopathic Physician with specialisation in Cardiology at Holy Family Hospital, Bandra, Mumbai. Website: http://www.homeopathy2health.com/member.htm Email: leela@homeopathy2health.com