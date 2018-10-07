Dialogue with Guru: Meaning of words

Meaning of words

A student should be vigilant during his study period, must pay attention to the words of the teacher through his ears and acquire knowledge by concording the hearing sense with mind and the mind with the soul.

All type of games such as — carom, chess, video games, computer and mobile games, are available, but, these cannot build the holistic personality of a student. A student must adopt sports and asana-pranayama in his student life. It builds physical power, enhances digestion and increases energy and freshness. Asana, pranayama and sports are to be done in such a way that these produce sufficient sweat, At the same time, one must not dedicate his entire time to sports, abandoning studies.

In order to progress in life, one should be vigilant about one’s drawbacks and rectify them with wisdom, promptness and by developing the company of good people. Never compromise with the defects. Pay no attention to the faults of others. If somebody points out your drawbacks, then accept them with composure and rectify them. Do not hold others responsible for your shortcomings. Do not brood over the false accusations made against you by others; instead of loosing your temper, develop tolerance. Give proper clarification to the allegations, when required. Veda and Vedic-literaturen The wisdom bestowed by Paramatma (The Supreme Being) at beginning of creation is called Veda.

Rgveda, Yajurveda, Samaveda and Atharvaveda are the four vedas.

At the beginning of the creation, The Supreme personality disclosed the knowledge of the four vedas in the antahkarana (the inner seat of thought) of four Rsis, namely — Agni, Vayu, Aditya and Angira. Thus, these four Rsis received the effulgence of knowledge and science. The wisdom of Rgveda was received by Rsi Agni, Yajurveda by Rsi Vayu, Samaveda by Rsi Aditya and Atharvaveda by Rsi Angira.

The subject of Rgveda is wisdom, karma (actions) of Yajurveda, in Samaveda it is devotion and in Atharveda it is science. These four vedas are the inceptive basis of all forms of knowledge and sciences.

The one who first received the knowledge of these four vedas is called Brahma. God gave the knowledge to these four Rsis, because they were the holiest of all.

Rgveda, Yajurveda, Samaveda and Atharvaveda consists of 10,552, 1975, 1875 and 5977 mantras respectively. In total the four vedas account for 20,379 mantras.

Brahmana, Ksatriya, Vaisya and Sudra are the four varnas (class of men). Studying and teaching the vedas to others, performing and conducting yajna, giving and receiving dana (donation): these are the four karmas (actions) of Brahmana Varna. Protection of nation, imparting justice and administration: these are the actions of Ksatriya Varna. Business, agriculture and animal husbandry: these are the actions of Vaisya Varna. Those whose intellect is minimal and who do not become cultured even after taking formal education and are devoid of wealth and wisdom fall in the Sudra Varna. Serving the other varnas is the karma of the Sudra Varna.

The life of a human being is divided into four asramas (phases) namely — Brahmacarya, Grhasta, Vanaprastha and Samnyasa.n Siksa (the science which teaches proper articulation and pronunciation of vedic texts), kalpa (the laws governing the procedures for yajna, sodasa samskara [the sixteen purificatory ceremonies] and personal and social conduct of a person), Vyakarana (Samskrta grammar), Nirukta (the etymological interpretation of words in veda-mantras), Chanda (the science of various meters) and Jyotis (Vedic astrology) — these are the six limbs of the vedas.n Ayurveda, Dhanurveda, Gandharvaveda and Arthavaveda/ Sthapatyaveda are the four upavedas.n There are six schools of vaidik-darsanas — Yoga-darsana, Sahkhya-darsana, Vaisesika-darsana, Nyaya-darsana, Vedanta-darsana (Uttara mimansa-darsana) and Mimansa-darsana (Purvamimansa-darsana).n Isa, Kena, Katha, Prasna, Mundaka, Mandukya, Aitareya, Taittiriya, Chandogya, Brhadaranyaka and Svetasvatara — are the eleven vedic upanisadas.n Manusmrti is the most prominent of the Acara samhita (treatise on the code of conduct) that were formulated by Rsis firmly on the basis of the vedas, it covers the subjects such as — social rules, regulations and acara (conduct).

Brahmana-Grantha: are the texts explaining the subjects enumerated in the Vedas. Aitareya-bramana, Satapath-bramana, Tandya-brahmana and Gopatha-brahmana: are the Brahmana-Granthas.n As one progresses in the study of treatises drafted by the Rsis and starts to comprehend its knowledge, his level of knowledge begins to increase and his interest in its wisdom develops further. As has been said: Yatha yatha hipurusah sastram samadhigacchati. Tatha tatha vijdnati vijnanam cadsya rocate.(Manu.-4.20)

Whenever a person gains a little-bit of knowledge he develops ego and he begins to feel proud of himself like an intoxicated elephant and considers himself as sarvajna (the all-knowing). Later, in the company of the truly wise, when he begins to comprehend bits of true wisdom, he realizes that nobody is as ignorant as him and all his ego vanishes: Yada kincijjnoaham dvipa iva madandhah samabhavam, tada sarvajnoasmitya-bhavadavaliptam mama manah. Yada kincitkincid budhajanasakasadavagatam, tadamurkhoasmiti jvara iva mado me vyapagatah.(Bhatrhari Nitisatakam-8)This, indeed, is the glory and splendour of true knowledge.

Brahmamuhurta (The period before sunrise)n It has been the experience of the Rsis that early to bed and early to rise, makes a person healthy wealthy and wise. The 2-3 hours period prior to sunrise is very significant for sadhana (diligent spiritual practice) and svadhyaya (studying the holy text).Yajnan In general, yajna means to donate, make sacrifices and to properly utilise things. The meaning of the word yajna is elaborate: it means, performing every auspicious act enjoined by God with the spirit of selfless exertion, sacrifice and austerity in order to give happiness, serenity and prosperity to family, society, nation and the world.n As the temperature registered is quite high and ghee and other materials burn very rapidly and also take subtle form, the yajna-kundas are specially designed.

(Excerpted from the book Divine Transformation: Building Blocks for Enlightened Life, IdealNation & Peaceful World by Acharya Balakrishna)