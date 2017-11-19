Books to help your little ones grow

A Bear Grylls Adventure 1: The Blizzard Challenge

Author: Edward Michael Grylls

Illustrator: Emma McCann

Publisher: Bloomsbury

Price: Rs199

Olly isn’t enjoying activity camp. Why should he bother building a shelter or foraging for food with his teammates — he’d rather be at home in the warm and dry, where the sofa and the video games are. But then Olly gets a compass with a mysterious fifth direction. When he follows it, he’s magically transported to a high mountain range where he meets survival expert Bear Grylls. With his help, Olly must learn to survive in sub-zero temperatures, including what to do if the ice cracks when you’re crossing a frozen lake, or a blizzard sets in… But can his adventure with Bear Grylls change Olly’s mind about teamwork and perseverance? And who will Olly give the compass to next?

A Bear Grylls Adventure 2: The Desert Challenge

Author: Edward Michael Grylls

Illustrator: Emma McCann

Publisher: Bloomsbury

Price: Rs 199

Sophie loves activity camp… but is terrified of insects. It’s so bad that she won’t go into the tent on her own, just in case something flies at her, or she steps on a creepy-crawlie. But when she’s given a compass by one of the other boys on the campsite, Sophie is magically transported to the desert on an adventure where they’re impossible to avoid! With the help of survival expert Bear Grylls as her guide, she will learn how to withstand the extreme temperatures of the desert and how to spot mirages, encounter giant camel spiders, deadly scorpions and snakes… but will Sophie overcome her fear of insects back in the real world? And who will she give the compass to next?

AbrakaPOW

Author: Isaiah Campbell

Publisher: Simon & Schuster

Price: Rs 805

Based on a true World War II story, it is about a mishap at a magic show at a POW camp featuring magic how-to diagrams throughout. Try as she might, cheeky middle schooler Maxine Larousse has yet to learn the one magic trick she needs the most: how to reappear in New York City. That is where she used to live with her parents before her father, Major Larousse, was put in charge of a Nazi POW camp in Abilene, Texas. When she is tasked with entertaining the Nazi prisoners with a magic show, the pressure may be too much. But with the help of some classmates and an unexpected magic expert, the performance is a hit until twelve Nazis escape during her final act.

A Bear Grylls Adventure 3: The Jungle Challenge

Author: Edward Michael Grylls

Illustrator: Emma McCann

Publisher: Bloomsbury

Price: Rs 199

Omar is fiercely competitive and very impatient about anything that holds him back… especially other people. Activity camp is brilliant because he’s the best at all the challenges, it’s just so annoying that not all his teammates are as quick or brave or strong as he is. It would be much easier just to ditch them and go it alone. But when he’s given a mysterious compass it transports him to a thick jungle that is impossible to get through quickly – he has to learn to move with the rhythm of the environment around him with the help of his guide, adventurer Bear Grylls. Can his time in the rainforest change his mind about what makes someone successful? And who will he give the compass to next?

A Bear Grylls Adventure 6: The Earthquake Challenge

Author: Edward Michael Grylls

Illustrator: Emma McCann

Publisher: Bloomsbury

Price: Rs 199

Fatima is loving camp during the daytime, but pitch-black nights in the tent are scary. Then she’s given a mysterious compass that transports her to a deserted city, where the aftershocks of a huge earthquake are still being felt and all the lights are out – and the buildings are falling down around her. But soon Fatima meets up with survival expert Bear Grylls, who helps her get safely out of the danger zone. Together they discover that the city’s not quite as deserted as it seemed… and Fatima learns a few things about staying calm no matter what happens.