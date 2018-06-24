Agony Aunt helps you to deal with workplace problems

Pressure of deadlines

I am a 24 year old female from Mumbai. I have been working in a firm for 3 months now. The firm has different units; I have been shifted from the one I have been working in. I have work to be finished from the previous unit as well as new unit; I am stuck in a constant fix of how to meet the deadlines. Also the manager of the old unit is behind my back to finish my work and so is the new one. Due to this I have to work on my off days also. This whole situation is making me hate my job and the results are not the best. I feel like I should just quit the job, but then if I do so it’ll have a bad impact on my CV.

Ans: The work load from both the ends is causing a bottleneck situation for you and also making you contemplate quitting the job. If we take a pause here and simply think it through and then take any measure, would lead to taking a sound decision rather than one taken under pressure. Delegation is one option that can be explored here as you have transitioned from one unit to another. Communicate with the one who has overtaken your position and delegate work amongst those who are still in that unit, so that you are left with supervision and can take over your new role in the current unit. Your current boss could be informed that you do need some time settling in as you are transitioning from one unit to another with work load. Both of you can negotiate the time needed after you have reviewed the situation.

Strain between mom & son

I am a 30 year old man working in the same company for 8 years now. But it is a job so my mother has been behind me to start something of my own. And this has made my relationship with her extremely weak. I don’t know how to explain to her that I can’t start something new right now and that it will take time.

Ans: In the given situation such as yours, the conflict seems more to do with how the salaried job gives you a sense of security and how starting something of your own puts it under threat. Understand where your mother’s suggestion is stemming from so that you can explain your reservations about it in a manner that doesn’t lead to arguments. From what you have mentioned the relationship is turning weak as you are probably conveying your aversion and complete impossibility towards the idea of running your own business which might be upsetting her. Thus, chose your words carefully as to how current time isn’t the right one to start something of your own and that you are planning something for the long run.

Conflict of comparison

I am a 21 year old girl. I have just been placed at a company from college. It’s been 2 months that I have started working and I am being constantly compared at home with my brother who is 4 years elder to me. The constant comparison is not letting me excel in my work rather I just doubt myself in whatever I do. I don’t know how to get a solution to this self doubt.

Ans: There are few things which I think are essential to highlight here. To begin with, you have just begun your job right after college and are still in the process of learning and getting your skills polished. Your brother is 4 years your senior and has worked that much longer to have an upper hand at least in terms of work experience. This is only comparison you need to be looking at when it comes to you and him. Your family support is essential I understand. However, since they are creating a comparison, bring it to their notice as many times parents wouldn’t be aware that their way of talking might be causing a negative impact on to you. Now, as far as yourself doubt is concerned, there are always going to be external factors that might create a negative impact. Your response to those external factors will determine the boost that your self confidence receives. Thus, evaluate the external factor, ask yourself that whether this factor is true in your case and accordingly respond. There could be plenty times when you might feel that the factors are true, but that realisation has to be used to work on yourself rather than letting it pull you down.

Job vs studies

I m a 23 year old girl, I have been working in a company for a year now. I have to start studying for my CFA exams. I got promoted and it was a big thing, but I had to focus on my studies also. I was thinking of resigning when the promotion happened. I don’t know how to address the issue without hurting the ego of my boss, and not affect my studies either.

Ans: The predicament here is between what you have and what you wish to accomplish. Your boss’s decision to promote you is only part of the equation. The other part is when you accept it and fulfil the role. You have a genuine reason for either declining the promotion or deferring the post until your exam is done. Suggest these options to your boss and also ask him what could be possibly done here as you have already made up your mind regarding giving these exams and contemplating resigning. Having a conversation with all the factors put out truthfully might help your case by not offending your boss and being able to maintain a cordial equation with him as well.