Agony Aunt helps you to deal with workplace problems

Overpowering Senior

I am about to join a new organization at a post which is already held by someone else. We are partnering this post as the company wishes to collaborate our talents. The guy is 8 years older to me and has experience as well. He is acting arrogant towards me even before me joining the company. I am getting stressed by this. I wish to start work with no such animosity.

Ans: The person could be insecure as your joining the force as a partner, you are younger to him and come from experience as well. His best defence could be coming across as intimidating as possible to not display the insecurity. If you are confident about your skills and capabilities, you wouldn’t have to worry much about the partner as your work will speak for itself. You can initiate a friendly approach as you both will be working closely by keeping aside your ego.

All about male ego

My wife recently got a placement in the sister company where I work. She is doing well and is gaining popularity as well. This reflects onto my professional performance as well. Though our work profiles are different there is this constant inflow of information about how well she is doing and how I should keep up so that we don’t take back home fights. The fights have already begun as I am getting short tempered with her.

Ans: Your wife’s success doesn’t seem to be the crux of the problem here. The inability to communicate your emotions towards the whole comparison aspect to the colleagues and your wife is making you lose temper. Have a calm conversation with your colleagues that their attitude towards the whole issue isn’t helping you in any way and your work is independent of your wife’s work. Similarly speak to your wife as well and explain how you are getting affected by the unnecessary comparison and that you are not against her joining the company.

Future Insecurities

The company is getting revamped and they are getting a new executive head who is going to be my immediate boss. She is amazing as a person but also a close friend of a colleague who I am not in talking terms with at the moment. I am feeling insecure about the fact that the new boss will somewhere be influenced by her friend and this would affect my work relationship at the office. How can I not be affected by this change?

Ans: Change is usually seen with a lot of apprehensions as you aren’t sure what it would entail. In your case, there is twofold apprehension: new boss to report and her closeness to the colleague you don’t interact with. Try and keep the professional and personal equation separate from your end and bank on your capabilities rather than spending your energy in thinking how the new boss would behave with you. Your work needs to speak for itself rather than the petty issues that revolve in office. Establish a healthy professional relationship with the boss rather than wanting her to like you on a personal front.

When work overtakes personal life

I work in an MNC which has 24×7, 365 days’ work policy. I am a workaholic and would really like to work on myself. Please guide me through this as I am losing out on my personal life by working at the office nonstop. My family has also given up on me.

Ans: The insight of being a workaholic is both a pro and a con in this situation. Use this insight to your benefit and seek a psychologist’s help in order to incorporate other essential things in your life. the idea is not to give up work or compromise on work but to make space for family, friends, passions, and hobbies in your life. reconcile your life goals by having a wholesome view on life rather than focusing just on work.