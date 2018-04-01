7 books that are making waves in the international literary market

The Rising Sea

Author: Clive Cussler and Graham Brown

Kurt Austin and his crew are in a deadly race to stop the sea rising. A mission deep inside the swirling Pacific. Their objective? To save the world. Kurt uncovers a plot more dangerous than they could have imagined: A plan to upset the Pacific balance of power, threatening the lives of millions. It falls to the NUMA team to risk everything to stop it and save the world from the coming catastrophe.

The Great Alone

Author: Kristin Hannah

Alaska, 1974. Untamed. Unpredictable. Cora Allbright and her husband Ernt, a recently-returned Vietnam veteran scarred by the war, uproot their 13-year-old daughter Leni to start a new life in Alaska. Utterly unprepared for the weather and the isolation, but welcomed by the close-knit community, they fight to build a home in this harsh, beautiful wilderness. The book is a story of human survival and love, and an intimate portrait of a family tested beyond endurance.

The Escape Artist

Author: Brad Meltzer

Nola Brown is supposed to be dead. Her body was found on a plane that mysteriously fell from the sky as it left a secret military base in the Alaskan wilderness. Her commanding officer verifies she’s dead. The US government confirms it. But Jim “Zig” Zigarowski has just found out the truth: Nola is still alive. And on the run.

Russian Roulette

Author: Michael Isikoff and David Corn

This gripping and behind-the-scenes story of high-tech spying and political crisis will take the reader inside the White House, the Kremlin, the U.S. intelligence community, the Trump and Clinton campaigns and both political parties. It will chronicle the strange relationship between Trump and Putin and the ties between Trump’s inner circle including Paul Manafort, Donald Trump Jr., Michael Flynn and Jared Kushner and the Russians.

I’ll Be Gone In The Dark

Author: Michelle McNamara

I’ll Be Gone in the Dark—the masterpiece McNamara was writing at the time of her sudden death—offers an atmospheric snapshot of a moment in American history and a chilling account of a criminal mastermind and the wreckage he left behind. It is also a portrait of a woman’s obsession and her unflagging pursuit of the truth.

The Rock, the Road, and the Rabbi

Author: Kathie Lee Gifford with Jason Sobel

As a lifelong student of Scripture, Kathie Lee Gifford has always desired a deeper understanding of God’s Word and a deeper knowledge of God Himself. But it wasn’t until she began studying the biblical texts in their original Hebrew and Greek-along with actually hiking the ancient paths of Israel-that she found the fulfilment of those desires. Now you can walk with Kathie on a journey through the spiritual foundations of her faith: The Rock (Jesus Christ), The Road (Israel), The Rabbi (God’s Word).

Food: WTF Should I Eat?

Author: Mark Hyman

Dr Mark Hyman sorts through the conflicting research on food to give us the truth on what we should be eating and why. Did you know that porridge isn’t actually a healthy way to start the day? That milk doesn’t build bones and eggs aren’t the devil? In WTF Should I eat? – Dr Hyman looks at every food group and explains what we’ve gotten wrong, revealing which foods nurture our health and which pose a threat.