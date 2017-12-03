7 books that are making waves in the international literary market

Hardcore Twenty-Four

Author: Janet Evanovich

Trouble comes in bunches for Stephanie Plum. First, professional grave robber and semi-professional loon, Simon Diggery, won’t let her take him in until she agrees to care for his boa constrictor, Ethel. Stephanie’s main qualification for babysitting an extremely large snake is that she owns a stun gun—whether that’s for use on the wandering serpent or the petrified neighbours remains to be seen. Events take a dark turn when headless bodies start appearing across town. At first, it’s just corpses from a funeral home and the morgue that have had the heads removed. But when a homeless man is murdered and dumped behind a church Stephanie knows that she’s the only one with a prayer of catching this killer.

End Game

Author: David Baldacci

Will Robie, highly trained assassin and the US government’s most indispensable asset, is called to London. An imminent terrorist attack threatens the Underground and with the US next in line, Robie is the perfect choice to stop it before it begins. He knows he has one chance to succeed. One chance to make it safely home to find out what has happened to fellow agent Jessica Reel following their last deadly mission together. But Robie is about to learn that even if he succeeds, the worst is yet to come. End Game is the fifth book in the thrilling Will Robie series.

Oathbringer

Author: Brandon Sanderson

In Oathbringer, the third volume of Stormlight Archive, humanity faces a new Desolation with the return of the Voidbringers, a foe with numbers as great as their thirst for vengeance. Dalinar Kholin’s Alethi armies won a fleeting victory at a terrible cost: The enemy Parshendi summoned the violent Everstorm, which now sweeps the world with destruction, and in its passing awakens the once peaceful and subservient parshmen to the horror of their millennia-long enslavement by humans.

Promise Me, Dad

Author: Joe Biden

A deeply moving memoir about the year that would forever change both a family and a country.

Promise Me, Dad chronicles the most momentous and challenging time in Joe Biden’s extraordinary life and career. Vice President Biden travelled more than a hundred thousand miles that year, across the world, dealing with crises in Ukraine, Central America and Iraq. Writing with poignancy and immediacy, Joe Biden allows readers to feel the urgency of each moment, to experience the days when he felt unable to move forward as well as the days when he felt like he could not afford to stop. This is a book written not just by the vice president, but by a father, grandfather, friend and husband.

Obama: An Intimate Portrait

Author: Pete Souza

Obama: An Intimate Portrait reproduces more than three hundred of Souza’s most iconic photographs in exquisite detail, some of which have never been published before. Souza’s photographs, with the behind-the-scenes captions and stories that accompany them, document the most consequential hours of the Presidency alongside unguarded moments with the President’s family, his encounters with children, interactions with world leaders and cultural figures, and more. These images communicate the pace and power of America’s highest office and reveal the spirit of the extraordinary man who became President.

Hacks

Author: Donna Brazile

From Donna Brazile, former DNC chair and legendary political operative, an explosive and revealing new look at the 2016 election: the first insider account of the Russian hacking of the DNC and the missteps by the Clinton campaign and Obama administration that enabled a Trump victory. Packed with never-before-reported revelations about what went down in 2016, Hacks is equal parts campaign thriller, memoir, and roadmap for the future. With Democrats now in the wilderness after this historic defeat, Hacks argues that staying silent about what went wrong helps no one. Only by laying bare the missteps, miscalculations, and crimes of 2016, Brazile contends, will Americans be able to salvage their democracy.

Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Getaway

Author: Jeff Kinney

Get ready, Book 12 in the phenomenally bestselling Diary of a Wimpy Kid series is coming! Join Greg on a family holiday he’ll never forget! To escape the stress of the holidays, the Heffleys decide to get out of town and go to a resort instead of celebrating Christmas at home. But what’s billed as a stress-free vacation becomes a holiday nightmare.