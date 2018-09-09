5 books that celebrate LGBTQ pride

Title: Selection Day

Author: Aravind Adiga Manjunath Kumar, 14, knows he is good at cricket — if not as good as his elder brother Radha. When Manju begins to get to know Radha’s great rival, a boy as privileged and confident as Manju is not, everything in Manju’s world begins to change and he is faced with decisions that will change both his sense of self and of the world around him.

Title: The Exiles

Author: Ghalib Shiraz Dhalla A sensual and searing exploration of desire, infidelity and faith, The Exiles draws inspiration from archetypal Hindu mythology and romantic Sufi poetry, evoking unforgettable characters to explore how with a new world come new freedoms, and with them, the choices that could change everything we know about those we thought we knew, including ourselves.

Title: I Am Divine. So Are You

Author: Various In 2015, a historic panel discussion took place at the global Festival of Theology held in Sweden. Its objective was to examine what the sacred texts of the Abrahamic faiths — Judaism, Christianity and Islam — had to say about human sexuality. By bringing in perspectives from the Karmic faiths of Buddhism, Jainism, Sikhism and Hinduism, which together represent the beliefs of almost a third of the world’s population, the book expands this conversation between world religions and human sexuality to a truly global level.

Title: No One Else

Author: Siddharth Dube At the age of 10, Siddharth Dube finds himself entranced by an androgynous striptease dancer and begins to see something of himself in her visceral beauty. He’s only just starting to understand some of his life’s defining preoccupations. For Siddharth is gay, and it’s dangerous to be gay in India. As Siddharth confronts personal traumas to eventually emerge as a staunch fighter for the outcast, his journey spans privilege as well as bigotry and persecution — from elite Doon School and Harvard to unsafe streets where lonely men seek each other.

Title: Fifty Shades of Gay

Title: Jeffery Self

Meeting his celebrity crush was one thing, but even Hollywood could not have written what happened next. Inspired by E L James’s international phenomenon, Fifty Shades of Grey, Jeffery Self’s Fifty Shades of Gay tells the story of young celebrity blogger, Alex Kirby, who interviews Taylor Grayson, a superstar leading man in Hollywood blockbuster films. Grayson also happens to be a closeted gay man with a passion for BDSM.