Weekend guide: New Year Special,dinner and Comedy

New Year Special

Special day at Hakkasan

What: Hakkasan is celebrating the first day of the New Year with an exclusive brunch menu featuring dishes and drinks alongside a carefully curated playlist of eclectic deep house music.

The selection includes Crispy duck salad, Chinese chive dumpling with prawns, Hakka braised pork belly, Steamed Indian salmon in homemade chili sauce, Har gau, Stir-fry chicken with curry leaf & rice crispies, Hakka hand pulled noodles, Wild mushroom clay pot and Spicy edamame fried rice.

The brunch menu is paired with signature cocktails, spirits wine and ends on a sweet note with desserts like Lemongrass and vanilla crème brulee, Lemon and sesame tart and Elderflower, Mandarin or Blueberry Sorbet. Price: Rs 1980 onward per person.

When: Jan 1, 12 pm to 5 pm

Where: Krystal Building, 2nd Floor, Krystal Building, Waterfield Road, Bandra West, Mumbai

New Year Eve’s Dinner

What: Saptami, the multi-cuisine all day dining restaurant at Holiday Inn, will usher you in the New Year with a never before offer of Rs 2599 plus taxes per person.

The offer comes with a complimentary glass of wine or soft beverage. The lavish multi cuisine buffet will offer a large variety to its patrons. From soups to appetizers, to salads, turkeys in various sauces, Chinese, continental, Italian, Oriental, everything is on offer for the guests. The dessert counter will have choicest of Indian and international desserts.

When: Dec 31, 8 pm onwards

Where: Saptami Holiday Inn Mumbai International Airport, Sakinaka Junction, Andheri East, Mumbai

Contact: 022 40851800, 9004617824

New Year Casino Night

What: This New Year, The Lalit will be turned into a Grand Casino with three huge zones, namely The Royale Dome (Fully air conditioned), Majestic Ballroom and the Exclusive Midnight Pool Party, featuring three grand stages and state of art visuals. The special casino night party goers can look forward to: Casino Table and Casino Games (casino chips only); sumptuous 7 course buffet meal (Jain food also available); unlimited alcohol with delicious cocktails/mocktails; dedicated kids zone (special games and kids buffet), and Bollywood DJ, EDM DJ lineup, Live Acoustic Singer, LED Acts, Special Lazer Act, Mobile Bar Models, Flair Bartending and many more.

When: De 31, 9 pm onwards

Where: The Lalit Hotel, Sahar Airport Road, Andheri East, Opp. Hotel Leela, Mumbai

Comedy Cocktail 2016

End your year with unlimited laughs at Canvas Laugh Club. Enjoy a complete comedy package served on one platter. Come party at the funniest New Year’s celebration in town with Aditi Mittal, Amogh Ranadive, Karan Chauhan, Navin Noronha, Gaurav Kapoor, The Etceteras. Enjoy 150 minutes of non-stop entertainment. The entry shall start by 7:45 pm. No service during the show and offer valid up-till 12 am.

When: Dec 31, 8 pm

Where: Canvas Laugh Club, 3rd Floor, Palladium, High Street Phoenix, Tulsi Pipe Road, Lower Parel, Mumbai

Wonderland 2017

What: Take in the energy around you at The House of Mirabella, where they will fuel your imagination and excite your senses. The House of Mirabella welcomes each one of you’ll with 4 floors and 4 Dj’s along International Models, Actors and Dancers – The House of Mirabella invites you to four different parties in one house with delicious food & exotic drinks to create an unforgettable NYE party in the heart of The Bollywood Centre – Andheri.

When: Dec 31, 9:30 PM onwards

Where: Mirabella, Remi BizCourt, Opposite Supreme Chambers, Veera Desai Road, Mumbai

Contact: 09821772555

2017 New Year Carnival

What: Spend the evening with Chalta Hai Comedy at The Barking Deer for a quirky carnival featuring comedy, music and magic. The ticket includes two craft beers from The Barking Deer’s house brews or Mocktails of your choice and starters. The show will be hosted at the Jameson Loft of The Barking Deer Brewpub. You can stay back for the New Year Carnival after-show party at no extra cost. The Barking Deer is Mumbai’s first microbrewery and is known for hosting the grooviest events including debuts of several Chalta Hai Comedy Specials.

When: Dec 31, 7 pm

Where: The Barking Deer, Mathuradas Mill Compound, Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Parel, Mumbai

Slumber Party

What: When it comes to theme parties, those thrown at The Little Door are nothing short of legendary. Madness continues as The Little Door plans to ring in New Year and put 2016 to bed with Pajamas, Pillows and a Party that doesn’t stop. Relive your favourite sleepover memories at the most casual countdown party in Mumbai, “SLEEPLESS at TLD”.

There will be no snoozing at this party as your pass gets you access to free flowing bar, endless variety of comfort food and high-energy beats that the resident DJs will be spinning. Wear your best jammies, onesies, sweatpants, shorts and t-shirts, nightshirts or robes. You’ll still get in even if you don’t wear pajamas. But you should! Book your tickets: https://insider.in/event/slumber-party-nye-17-dec31

When: Dec 31, 9 pm onwards

Where: The Little Door, Plot B-31, Ground Floor, Shree Siddhivanayak Plaza, In the lane opposite PVR, behind Maruti Suzuki Showroom, Andheri West, Mumbai

Mystique 2016

What: Sashay into the finest party zone as we merge Mahi, the Salt Water Pool and the Family Lounge to create a Grand New Year Party Zone. Drop the little angels off at the kid’s zone that’s filled with interesting themes to keep them on their toes and indulge yourself as you luxuriate with an exquisite spread of international cuisines.

Pick your drink for the evening from the finest cocktails & spirits and groove to the beats of Dj Pranav Desai & witness an exhilarating performance by the Indian Rock Band ‘Eka’. Make the first day of the New Year memorable as you celebrate brunch with your loved ones at the Lotus Cafe. Pricing: New Year Party – Rs 9500 all inclusive; Kids Zone – Rs 2000 all inclusive. Ne year Brunch: Alcohol – Rs 3650 + taxes; Non-alcoholic – Rs 2650 +taxes; Champagne – Rs 5300 + taxes; Children’s Brunch – Rs 1500 + taxes.

When: Dec 31, 8 pm to Jan 1

Where: JW Marriott Hotel, Juhu Tara Road, Mumbai

Contact: 022 66933344 or 022 66933345

The Bassein Bash 2017

What: The Bassein Bash is Vasai’s biggest new year bash. With live performances from Russian Belly Dancer, MH43India and Kings United India. Ticket holders get access to unlimited entertainment, unlimited food and various entertainment performances like live DJ and rock band, magic show, fire show and fireworks show. Special kids game zone also arranged. They also have arranged Kids Game Zone for parents to enjoy the event.

When: Dec 31, 8 pm

Where: Tania Planet Ground, Besides Gold`s Gym, Bhabola Road, Vasai West, Mumbai