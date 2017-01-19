Weekend guide: laugh, eat and theatre

Attend

Indian Musical Instruments: Then and Now

What: In collaboration with Indian Musicological Society, NCPA presents a seminar on the past and present Indian musical instruments which will be inaugurated by Dr Pappu Venugopal Rao, a well-known musicologist. From ancient times, the Indian subcontinent has had an abundance of various types of instruments: strings (tat), winds (sushir), solids (ghan) and covered-percussion (avanaddh).

While some instruments like flute and mridangam have survived the test of the time, others like ektantri veena, mattkokila etc. have either gone out of vogue or undergone substantial change, and yet others like violin, mandolin etc., have been adopted from other traditions. The panelists will include instrumentalists and musicologists: Brij Narayan, Nityanand Haldipur, Sadanand Naimpalli, Sriram Parsuram, Suneera Kasliwal Vyas, Phil Scarf, Snehal Muzoomdar, Piyal Bhattacharya, Suvir Mishra, Balaji and Suvarnalata Rao. Admission on a first-come-first-served basis.

When: Jan 20, 9.30 am to 5.30 pm

Where: Experimental Theatre, NCPA, Nariman Point, Mumbai

Contact: Gracy Fernandes on 022 26874785

Sahir… Har Ek Pal Ka

What: Sahir Ludhianvi was one of the finest poets who brilliantly adapted his writings into song lyrics that created hundreds of eternal and inspirational melodies in the golden era of Hindi film music.

As a tribute to this genius, well trained and experienced artistes will render many all- time hits from memorable musicals like Baazi, Jaal, Pyaasa, Hum Dono, Barsaat ki Raat , Gumrah, Waqt, Hamraaz, Dil hi to hai, Daag, Kabhi Kabhie, Trishul and many more. The renowned arranger Sanjay Marathe and his team will conduct the live orchestra, and the event is directed and presented by N S Kishore Kumar. Artistes: ARTISTS Sarvesh Mishra, Sagar Savarkar, Radhika Nanday, Chandni Nuggehalli, N. S. Kishore Kumar, Shlok Chaudhary.

When: Jan 21, 7:45 pm

Where: Swatantryaveer Savarkar Smarak Sabhagriha, 252 Swatantryaveer Savarkar Marg, Shivaji Park, Near Mayors Bungalow, Mumbai

Laugh Ride

EIC All Stars

What: Keeping this a secret has been hard, but it’s finally time. EIC’s biggest YouTube property is going live! EIC Outrage will make its stage debut as part of the EIC All-Stars tour. It’s a brand new show, filled with geeky statistics, crazy news debates, well-researched content and of course, jokes. All the ingredients that have made outrage all the rage on the internet, with over 12 million views.

And that’s just half of the show. Also part of the All-Stars tour, EIC vs Bollywood returns, bigger and better than last year. Seven comics on stage mean seven times the craziness.

When: Jan 22, 3:00 pm & 7:00 pm & Jan 23, 7:00 pm

Where: Bal Gandharva Rang Mandir, Junction 24th and 32nd Road, Near Patwardhan Park, Off Linking Road, Bandra West, Mumbai

Hamster Comedy Jam 4

What: Hamster Comedy presents Comedy Jam 4 with some hilarious acts. We promise you a laugh riot. Life is tough, and then you die, so why not laugh and enjoy. The line-up includes some of the best comics in Mumbai – Sourav Ghosh, Karunesh Talwar, Vaibhav Sethia, Anirban Dasgupta, Sonali Thakker, Piyush Sharma and a very big surprise act.

When: Jan 22, 7:30 pm

Where: OF10, Prudential Ground Floor, Hiranandani Gardens, Mumbai

Food

Truffle and Wine festival

What: With truffle being the new favourite ingredient in the city, Cafe Mezzuna brings to you their Truffle and Wine festival. Gorge on the all-time favourite Mushroom crostini with truffle oil. The Pizza Forestier is a must try which is the chef’s creation of a delicious exotic vegetable pizza with truffle oil. For the health conscious, be sure to try the Quinoa Lasagne with truffle oil. This one will surely leave you wanting more and more.

When: Ongoing, 12:00 pm till 11:00 pm

Where: Cafe Mezzuna, 2nd Floor, Infiniti Mall, Andheri Lokhandwala, Andheri West, Mumbai

Contact: 022 26351048

Strawberry Moments

What: Satisfy your dessert craving with fresh and juicy strawberries, bursting with fresh flavours and sweetness, this month as our Executive Chef Kshitiz Shekhar present exotic strawberry desserts this season. Be sure to get your fill of these sumptuous strawberry deserts and allow yourself to indulge in some mouth-watering strawberry desserts at Hotel Marine Plaza. At this Strawberry promotion you could avail the most tempting and appealing strawberry desserts made of fresh strawberries by our Chefs and served on to the Sunday coupe to guests as per their choice of order. Price: Rs 375 per serving taxes as applicable.

When: On till Feb 15

Where: Hotel Marine Plaza, Nariman Point, Mumbai

For reservation: 022 22851212

Edible shots

What: Everyone loves knocking back a shot while they dance the night away every weekend. But how about eating one? Getting tipsy while eating just got real as Hoppipola has an all new range of edible shots. Everyone’s favourite Oreoella lets you enjoy oreo biscuits with dark rum and condensed milk. Have you ever gotten drunk eating ice cream? Well, the Cafe Neto does just that. Filled with vodka, nutella and coffee, this one is really delicious. If tequila is your poison then the Hopcakes are for you. With cupcakes stuffed with tequila, orange liqueur and frosted with whipped cream, you won’t be able to stop at one. So eat the night away and indulge in these potent yet delicious edible shots.

When: Everyday, 12:30 pm till 12:30 am

Where: All Hoppipola Outlets