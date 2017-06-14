You will be surprised to know these similarities between Raj Thackeray and Donald Trump

Yes, you read it right. MNS Chief Raj Thackeray and US President Donald Trump have certain similarities. Many argue that Trump is the ‘videsi version of Raj Thackeray’ or ‘Trump is basically Raj Thackeray but in a much bigger level’. While some believe ‘Raj is the Donald Trump of Maharashtra’. The whole comparison started after Donald Trump came up with the ‘America first’ policies and we all are aware of Raj’s ‘Marathi Manus’ ideology. Both the politicians have somewhat same ideals and visions and are several times compared for their outright ‘truthfulness’. But these are not the only similarities the leaders’ share. Read on to know more.

Same birth date

Both the leader share same birth date ‘June 14’. Raj was born in 1968 and Trump in 1946. Do you know? Akbaruddin Owaisi, the senior leader of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen of Hyderabad (AIMIM) also share the same birthday. Notably, all the leaders are accused of playing divisive politics.

Hails from country’s metropolitan cities

Both Raj and Trump hail from major metropolitan cities of their countries. When the former is from Mumbai, the later hails from New York.

Critical of immigrants

While people from UP and Bihar are on Thackeray’s radar, Trump has been critical of Mexicans entering the US. While the former was quoted saying the reason behind the increase in terror attacks is the increasing North Indians in the city. While Trump blames immigrants for crime in the US.

Son of the soil

Both the leaders are bigger fans of the ‘son of the soil’ politics. When Raj stands for ‘Marathi Manus’, his counterpart plays the ‘Make in America’ card. He hates anything non-American and has so far played inflammatory politics projecting the ideology.

Same ideology

Both leaders have managed to woo people with their demographic speeches. During the US election, Trump ran a campaign which focused on anti-immigration, especially ‘anti-Muslim’. In his speeches, he also spoke about building a wall at the US-Mexico border so that Mexicans don’t enter the US. While Thackeray, also talked about keeping non-Maharashtrians away from entering the state.

Same, same but different.