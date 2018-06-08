Words of Wisdom: 25 best inspirational quotes by worldwide legends
When life knocks you down, stand up, clean up and keep moving. In order to make your journey as enlightening and positive as possible, legends have shared their best of secrets through words of wisdom. Here are 25 inspirational quotes to make your life better.
1
“Whether you think you can or you think you can’t, you’re right.” —Henry Ford
2
“Remember that not getting what you want is sometimes a wonderful stroke of luck.” —Dalai Lama
3
“Life is 10% what happens to me and 90% of how I react to it.” —Charles Swindoll
4
“If you look at what you have in life, you’ll always have more. If you look at what you don’t have in life, you’ll never have enough.” —Oprah Winfrey
5
“I alone cannot change the world, but I can cast a stone across the water to create many ripples.” —Mother Teresa
6
“Remember no one can make you feel inferior without your consent.” —Eleanor Roosevelt
7
“Nothing is impossible, the word itself says “I’m possible”!” —Audrey Hepburn
8
“I can’t change the direction of the wind, but I can adjust my sails to always reach my destination.” —Jimmy Dean
9
“Perfection is not attainable, but if we chase perfection we can catch excellence.” —Vince Lombardi
10
“Believe you can and you’re halfway there.” —Theodore Roosevelt
11
“The only way to do great work is to love what you do.” —Steve Jobs
12
“Too many of us are not living our dreams because we are living our fears.” —Les Brown
13
“Do or do not. There is no try.” —Yoda
14
“I am not a product of my circumstances. I am a product of my decisions.” —Stephen Covey
15
“It is during our darkest moments that we must focus to see the light.” —Aristotle Onassis
16
“Strive not to be a success, but rather to be of value.” —Albert Einstein
17
“The only person you are destined to become is the person you decide to be.” —Ralph Waldo Emerson
18
“The question isn’t who is going to let me; it’s who is going to stop me.” —Ayn Rand
19
“Build your own dreams, or someone else will hire you to build theirs.” —Farrah Gray
20
“A person who never made a mistake never tried anything new.” —Albert Einstein
21
“If you want to lift yourself up, lift up someone else.” —Booker T. Washington
22
“If you’re offered a seat on a rocket ship, don’t ask what seat! Just get on.” —Sheryl Sandberg
23
“Everything has beauty, but not everyone can see.” —Confucius
24
“Everything you’ve ever wanted is on the other side of fear.” —George Addair
25
“Don’t judge each day by the harvest you reap but by the seeds that you plant.” —Robert Louis Stevenson
