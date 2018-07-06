International Kissing Day: We bet you didn’t notice these 5 onscreen Bollywood kisses!

‘Bold, romantic and controversial’ are the three words that define ‘kisses’ in Bollywood movies. ‘Kissing’ scenes in Bollywood movies have always been a hot topic of discussion and debates. Details pertaining to how many kisses a film feature to the duration of a kiss makes more news than the movie itself. From Indian cinema’s first longest four-minute lip lock between Himanshu Rai and Devika Rani in ‘Karma’ (1930) to Ranveer Singh and Vaani Kapoor’s 23 kisses in ‘Befikre’ (2016), Bollywood has come a long way and have embraced the kissing culture. While the film industry is transforming and the Indian audience has accepted the kissing scenes with open arms, it certainly raises more than a few eyebrows. When kisses in Bollywood have always created a stir, leaving audiences half-curious, there are several kisses in Bollywood movies that went unnoticed.

Ramya Krishnan – Nana Patekar, Wajood (1998)

You will be shocked to know that actor Nana Patekar and Ramya Krishnan shared a kiss in the movie ‘Wajood’. Ramya portrayed the role of Raj Mata Sivagami Devi in the ‘Baahubali’ series. The scene is one of the weirdest kissing scenes where Nana Patekar applies lipstick on his own lips and brushes his lips on Ramya’s lips.

Lara Dutta – Abhishek Bachchan, Mumbai Se Aaya Mera Dost (2003)

Although ‘Mumbai Se Aaya Mera Dost’ starring Abhishek Bachchan and Lara Dutta didn’t work well at the box office, the Holi song ‘Koi Bheege Hai Rang Se’ from the movie was popular. Not a lot of people watch the movie and naturally, the kiss between Abhishek and Lara went unnoticed. Abhishek and Lara also starred in ‘Jhoom Barabar Jhoom’ in 2007.

Aishwarya Rai – Hrithik Roshan, Jodha Akhbar (2008)

Considering the controversy because of the kissing scene in ‘Dhoom 2’ between Aishwarya Rai and Hrithik Roshan, the duo’s kiss in the period epic Jodha Akhbar went unnoticed. Aishwarya shared her first on-screen kiss with Hrithik Roshan in Dhoom 2 (2006) generated a lot of heat. It was said that the Bachchan family were upset with the scene and Amitabh Bachchan requested Yash Raj Films to edit the scene as Abhishek and Aishwarya announced their engagement.

Kajol – Akshay Kumar, Yeh Dillagi (1994)

We all know that Kajol is among the actresses in Bollywood who are reluctant to kiss on-screen. As far as we know Kajol has kissed twice onscreen. The first being in ‘Bekhudi’ (1992) with Kamal Sadanah and other being with Akshay Kumar in ‘Yeh Dillagi’ (1994). In the song ‘Dekho zara dekho barkha ki jhadi’ featuring Akshay and Kajol, the two are seen sharing a kiss in the rain.

Archana Puran Singh – Sunny Deol, Aag Ka Gola (1990)

In the movie ‘Aag Ka Gola’, Archana Puran Singh and Sunny Deol share a sizzling kiss in a pool. This was not the only time Deol kissed onscreen, he locked lips with his co-stars Amrita Singh in ‘Betaab’ (1983), Poonam Dhillon in ‘Sohni Mahiwal’ (1985), Ameesha Patel in ‘Gadar: Ek Prem Katha’ (2001) and Shilpi Sharma in ‘Jo Bole So Nihaal’ (2005).