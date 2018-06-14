Viral Indians: These 10 Indian internet personalities became famous for their hilarious content in no time
With hundreds of videos uploaded on the internet at every second, it takes more than just mere popularity to become a viral sensation. In the past couple of months various personalities have become social media celebrities overnight. We’re not going too far as India has its own set of gimmicks on the new media platform that have been trolled and turned into memes to make you go ROFL. Here are our top ten picks of Indians who went viral in no time.
- Priya Varrier
Priya Prakash Varrier, also known as the killer wink girl took the internet by storm in the video of a Malayalam song ‘Oru Adaar Love’ that went viral. The video that was released on the internet during the Valentine’s week, had her become the countrywide crush. Her expressions were turned into memes and in no time the 18-year-old has become an actor and model by profession.
- Govinda Uncle
Dancing Uncle aka Sanjeev Shrivastava went viral for shaking a leg to a Govinda song at a wedding along with his wife. His video of dancing to ‘May se Meena se na Saaaqi se’ from movie ‘Khudgarz’ -starring Govinda and Neelam is one hilarious package. Shrivastava is a professor at private engineering institute in Bhopal and a huge fan of Govinda. He recently also had the chance to meet his idol recently.
- Chai Pi Lo
Imagine your morning chai turning into an irritating viral sensation. The ‘Chai Pi Lo’ videos have been doing rounds across social media and its creator Somvati Mahawar has become an overnight wonder. Mahawar has done several videos underlining the same choice of words and now it has taken the internet by storm.
- Dhinchak Pooja
Who doesn’t know Dhinchak Pooja? The cringe pop queen is best known for her song ‘Selfie Maine Le Li Aaj’. Despite the hate for her vocals, Pooja has been applauded for her confidence and content that hits the viral notes. The internet star had her fame leading to the controversial TV reality show Big Boss Season 11 and Entertainment Ki Raat. She has over a million followers on her YouTube Channel.
- Bhai Bhai
Shahid Alvi Sid gained popularity after a video of him reporting on potholes went viral. He is seen using profane language against the city authorities on the issue. Shahid has also appeared on popular comedy collective AIB’s Peeke Maat Chala song on YouTube.
- Bol na aunty
In 2017, a rap song called Bol Na Aunty Aau Kya had been released on YouTube by singer Omprakash Mishra. The song went viral and an event on Facebook called for people to meet at Connaught Place, New Delhi, and shout Bol Na Aunty Aau Kya. Mishra’s fans were more than anticipated and the event gained a huge amount of coverage on the internet. Further, Quint Neon’s reporter Deeksha Sharma called out the song for its crass and violent sexism. She stated that Bol Na Aunty Aau Kya or Aunty Ki Ghanti is essentially a rape threat and endorses the thinking that the ‘aunty’, who could be any woman, is ‘asking for it’ by wearing skimpy clothes and having a desirable ‘figure’. Sadly, the journalist received several rape and death threats on Facebook. YouTube has since taken down Omprakash’s video, and the error message lists a copyright claim by ‘Smokedlime’.
- Soluchan
13-year-old Kamlesh’s video called ‘Soluchan’ is a disturbing content that went viral in no time and has tickled funny bones of many. Despite all the memes the truth is that Kamlesh is a part of a documentary named Nashebaaz – The Dying People of Delhi. Directed by Dheeraj Sharma the documentary was first showcased in London film festival in 2016.
- Deepak Kalal
Imagine a middle aged man dressed up in a towel, talking seductively about random objects. The content created by Deepak Kalal is nerve popping but has quite the humour needed to go viral. Kalal is from Pune, Maharashtra who has gained fame in Kashmir with his videos.
- Toddler learning numbers
The video of a toddler learning maths went viral last year. The child is seen frustrated by the method of teaching adopted by the woman. While some had a good laugh at it, the video received a lot of flak for the behaviour of an adult with a child.
- Vennu Mallesh
Vennu Mallesh is a pop singer whose song– It’s My Life What Ever I Wanna Do released in 2012 raised brows across the internet. His video has more than 15 million views. You might want to listen for yourself to believe the sarcasm hidden between the lines.
