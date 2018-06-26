Vat Savitri Vrat 2018: Significance, legend, tithi and all you need to know
Vat Savitri, also known as Vat Purnima, is a traditional Hindu festival celebrated by married women across India. It is widely celebrated in Maharashtra, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Bihar, Haryana, and Punjab. The festival is celebrated twice, based on the two Hindu lunar calendars – Amanta and Purnimanta. The Southern states follow the former calendar while the Northern states follow Purnimanta. According to Purnimanta calendar, Vat Savitri is celebrated on Jyestha Amavasya. While according to Amanta calendar, the festival is celebrated on Jyestha Purnima which falls on June 27, 2018.
Significance of Vat Savitri
Vat Savitri Puja is performed by married women for the longevity, well-being, and prosperity of their husbands. It is considered as a symbol of love and devotion by the wife to her husband. Traditionally, the festival is celebrated for three days and three nights. Now, women observe fast and perform puja only on the main ritual day – Jyestha Amavasya or Jyestha Purnima.
Significance of ‘Vat’ (Banyan Tree)
Banyan tree represents ‘Trimurtis’ – Brahma, Vishnu, and Shiva. Further elaborated as – Brahma the root, Vishnu the stem and Shiva the rest of the tree. The entire tree symbolizes ‘Savitri’.
How to observe fast
There was a tradition to observe fast three days before the actual festival. Today women fast only on Vat Savitri Purnima or Amavasya. Women wake up early, take a bath and adorn themselves with jewelleries. Women move together to offer prayers to the Banyan tree. Ganga water is poured and threads of red and yellow colour are tied around the tree chanting prayers.
A brahmin narrates the story of Savitri and Satyavan. Fruits and soaked pulses are offered as bhog. After completing all the rituals women seek blessings of their husbands and elder members of the family. There is also a tradition to donate food, clothes, and money.
Tithi
Purnima tithi begins: June 27 at 8:12 am
Purnima tithi ends: June 28 at 10:22 am