Valmiki Jayanti 2018: Sanskrit’s first poet, Luv-Kush’s guru and other interesting facts

Valmiki, also known as Maharshi Valmiki, was a great sage and author of epic Ramayana which consists of 24,000 shlokas and 7 cantos (kandas) including the Uttara Kanda. He is considered as the Adi Kavi, the first poet of Sanskrit language. His birth anniversary is celebrated as Valmiki Jayanti. It is believed that when Rama banished Sita, Valmiki provided her shelter and care. In Valmiki’s heritage, Luv and Kush were born. The exact era of his birth is difficult to define as it is said that during Rama’s exile period Valmiki made him his contemporary. Lord Rama’s birth anniversary is itself a topic of debate.

Valmiki Jayanti marks the birth anniversary of Sage Valmiki. As per the Hindu lunar calendar, Valmiki Jayanti is celebrated on the full moon day in the Hindu month of Ashvin, which as per the Gregorian calendar corresponds to the months of September or October. The day is also referred to as Pragat Divas. In 2018, Valmiki Jayanti falls on October 24. Here are 7 things to know about Maharshi Valmiki:

Valmiki’s real name is Ratnakar. He was a hunter but after marriage, it became difficult for him to manage the expenses and hence he moved to dacoity. He would rob people and would kill them. Sage Narad helped Valmiki to transform into Lord Rama’s devotee. After performing severe penance for years, a divine voice bestowed him and gave him the name Valmiki, the one born out of ant-hills.

He is also known as Adi Kavi as he is the first poet in the Sanskrit language.

He is the only person in ancient India who is a scholar in both Sanskrit and Tamil.

During Lord Rama's exile period Valmiki made him his contemporary.

Luv and Kush were his first disciples. He taught them Ramayana.

According to Vishnudharmottara Purana, Valmiki was born as a form of Vishnu. Those desire to earn knowledge should worship him.