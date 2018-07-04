US Independence Day: 10 things you need to know about the Fourth of July
The Fourth of July – also known as July 4th or Independence Day of the Independence Day of the US – is a federal holiday in the US since 1941. The tradition of celebration of the day goes back to 1776, with the anniversary of the publication of the declaration of independence from Great Britain. The day is associated with parades, picnics, fireworks, concerts, family gatherings, and games. On July 2, 1776, the Continental Congress voted in favour of the independence and on July 4 delegates from the 13 colonies adopted the Declaration of Independence.
On the occasion of 242nd US Independence Day, here are 10 things to know about the Fourth of July:
- The United States of America used to be thirteen colonies – Delaware, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Georgia, Connecticut, Massachusetts Bay, Maryland, South Carolina, New Hampshire, Virginia, New York, North Carolina, and Rhode Island and Providence Plantations – a collection of East Coast states. The British were on the continent since 1587 and the colonies were run by them. Initially, the relationship between British and the settlers were fine but later they realised British influence.
- In June 1776, Virginia delegate Richard Henry Lee passed a resolution of Independence. A month later on July 2, in a meeting in Philadelphia, the thirteen colonies decided to vote in favour of independence and approve the resolution.
- A five-man committee was already formed to draft a formal statement ‘Declaration of Independence’ laying the reason behind the separation. Though the legal separation happened on July 2, it was only because the draft was signed by 56 representatives from the thirteen colonies on July 4, the day is considered as the birth of the nation.
- On July 4, 1776, the American colonies were declared free from Great Britain and its king.
- The revolutionary war officially ended in 1783, when King George III signed the Treaty of Paris.
- Thomas Jefferson drafted the Declaration of Independence, who later served as the third President of America from 1801 to 1809. Coincidently, Jefferson passed away on July 4, 1826.
- Two other US Presidents John Adams (2nd US President) and James Monroe (5th US President) passed away on July 4. While Calvin Coolidge (30th US President) was born on July 4, 1872.
- The first Independence Day was celebrated on July 8, 1776, in Philadelphia.
- Every year on July 4th the Liberty Bell in Philadelphia is tapped 13 times in honour of the 13 American colonies. The stars on the original American flag represents the 13 American colonies. The stars were in a circle so that all the colonies would appear equal.
- In 1870, US Independence Day was declared as an unpaid holiday for federal employees. In 1938, the day became a paid holiday across the state. Military bases celebrate the day by ‘Salute of the union’, where a salute by one gun in each state at noon. Over the years, the political significance has declined but the day still remains national holiday and a symbol of patriotism.