Two-thirds of Great Barrier Reef damaged

About 1,500 km of Australia’s Great Barrier Reef, or approximately two-thirds of the world’s largest coral system, has been damaged after two consecutive years of coral bleaching. The Great Barrier Reef, a World Heritage Site and the largest living thing on Earth, began to deteriorate in the 1990s as a result of the double impact of an increase in water temperatures and water acidity caused by higher carbon dioxide levels in the atmosphere.
— By IANS | Apr 10, 2017 07:16 pm
Tagged with: coral system Great Barrier Reef Great Barrier Reef damaged
