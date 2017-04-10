Free Press Journal
Trending Now
#RavindraGaikwad
#VinodKhanna
#DonaldTrump
#DalaiLama
#LiquorBan
#GST
#YogiAdityanath
#IPL2017
Home / Web Special / Two-thirds of Great Barrier Reef damaged

Two-thirds of Great Barrier Reef damaged

— By IANS | Apr 10, 2017 07:16 pm
FOLLOW US:

etc panel - april 10

About 1,500 km of Australia’s Great Barrier Reef, or approximately two-thirds of the world’s largest coral system, has been damaged after two consecutive years of coral bleaching. The Great Barrier Reef, a World Heritage Site and the largest living thing on Earth, began to deteriorate in the 1990s as a result of the double impact of an increase in water temperatures and water acidity caused by higher carbon dioxide levels in the atmosphere.

Tagged with:

EDITOR’S PICK