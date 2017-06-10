This is what Prince Philip fondly calls Queen Elizabeth

“What’s in a name?” asked Shakespeare. We say, nothing much unless you have that weird nickname. We take pride in the sweet and short nickname bestowed upon us by our parents. The only problem with such names is when it comes out in public. Even the mention of the name may call for endless trolls. No one is spared from it. Trust us. Not even Queen Elizabeth. Yes! Even she has a weird nickname.

The Duke of Edinburgh affectionately calls her lady love ‘Cabbage’. The name was revealed after the film ‘The Queen’ was released. In one scene, Prince Philip (essayed by Dame Helen Mirren) says, “Move over, Cabbage.” Already felt better?

The queen’s full name is Elizabeth Alexandra Mary. As a little girl she was referred as ‘Lilibet’. She got the nickname as she couldn’t pronounce her own name ‘Elizabeth’ and would pronounce it ‘Lilibet’.