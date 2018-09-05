Teachers Day 2018: Wishes, greetings, images to share on SMS, WhatsApp, Facebook

Teachers are the important members of the society who play an important role in shaping our life. They are the inspiration, the mentor, the guide, the spark and the candle to our life. Teachers Day is a day meant to appreciate, honor and acknowledge the amazing contribution teachers do to us. Each year, September 5 is celebrated as Teachers Day in India in honour of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan – India’s first Vice President and second President. He was born on September 5, 1888, and his birth anniversary is celebrated by paying tribute to teachers and gurus. On Teachers Day, every student expresses his/her gratitude and appreciation by preparing speeches and by carrying greeting cards, chocolates and flowers for their teachers. The role teachers played in shaping our life is incredible. On the occasion of Teachers Day, we bring you wishes and greeting to share with your teachers.

Thank you for inspiring hope in me,

Igniting my imagination,

And instilled in me – a love of learning.

Happy Teachers Day!

While Teachers’ Day comes just once a year, your teachings help me daily. I am and will always be eternally grateful to you. Happy Teachers’ Day!

When everyone lost belief in me – you believed in me.

When everyone thought I am a gone case – you trusted me.

You risked your career to keep me on,

You guided me for the path on and on,

Thank you for being there.

Happy Teachers Day!

The teacher is like the candle which lights others while consuming itself. Happy Teachers’ Day.

Thank you for helping me to know –

The things I need to learn,

And how to live my life and grow.

Happy Teachers Day!

A teacher’s purpose is not to create students in his own image,

But to develop students who can create their own image.

Happy Teachers Day!

You are the spark, the inspiration, the guide, the candle to my life.

I am deeply thankful that you are my teacher.

Happy Teachers Day!

The best teachers don’t give you the answer,

They spark within you the desire to find the answer yourself.

Happy Teachers Day!

You have been a great mentor and guide,

I thank you for your effort.

Happy Teachers Day!

We will always be thankful to you for all the hard work and efforts you have put in, to make us who we are today.

Thank you!

Happy Teachers Day!

A good teacher is like a candle.

It consumes itself to light the way for others.

Happy Teachers Day!

With your kindness, you get my attention,

Every day you are planting a seed of curiosity and motivation to know and to grow and succeed.

Happy Teachers Day!