Sunny Leone to Shilpa Shetty, these Bollywood actresses are holidaying in style

While the monsoon season covers Mumbai city in rain, rest assured our Bollywood stars find ways to spend their holidays in style. Actors and actresses jet off to warmer tropical locations leaving the cold wet rain behind. There are numerous destinations these celebrities travel to – Malaysia, Indonesia, Maldives and even Hong Kong.

Whereas some party it out with their friends, others spend quality time relaxing with their families. Whatever the case, their stunning holiday pictures will be a ray of sunshine in your dull and gloomy rainy day. From pictures that will definitely give you major wanderlust to pictures on the beach and pool, they are sure to post it all. These summery swimsuit pictures will leave you craving a holiday of your own:

• Sarah Jane Dias

The ‘Zubaan’ actress is currently holidaying in Bali, Indonesia. Posted on Instagram, along with a bevvy of stunning travel pictures is a hot bikini clad picture. Sarah flaunts her toned body in a revealing two-toned green bikini behind a lush green bamboo background.

On the work front, the actress was last seen in ‘Ultimate Beastmaster’, an American competition reality show that premiered on Netflix.

• Mandana Karimi

Mandana Karimi of Bigg Boss 9 fame, made her summer eventful by travelling to Malaysia. The Iranian beauty kept her Instagram up to date with a series of pictures featuring beautiful beaches, partying with her girl gang and even scuba diving! Not to miss a sexy picture of her soaking up the sun in a tan bikini.

• Disha Patani

26-year-old actress Disha Patani set the temperature soaring on Instagram with her posts from the Maldives. Disha was said to be on a holiday with her rumoured beau Tiger Shroff. Her posts see her sporting multiple swimsuits and bikinis. In one post she can be seen donning a sensational white swimsuit with a little flower in her hair.

This year Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff saw success at the box office with the release of their movie ‘Baaghi 2’. Disha is now set to appear in Salman Khan’s ‘Bharat’ along with co-star Priyanka Chopra. ‘Bharat’ is slated to release on Eid next year.

A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on Jun 5, 2018 at 6:17am PDT

• Lisa Haydon

The model and actress cannot stop holidaying! In March she was seen enjoying some family time in Goa before flying to Hong Kong and now Ibiza. Wherever she goes she leaves behind a slew of steamy Instagram posts. Latest pictures include Lisa riding a bicycle on the beach in a black monokini, laughing with her friend in a tube nude bikini and posing with a tie-up strappy leaf green one-piece.

Lisa had an extended cameo in Karan Johar’s Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. Since then she went on to tie the knot with her longtime boyfriend Dino Lalvani in a private ceremony. She is now the mother to an adorable son – Zack.

Fun in the 🌞 A post shared by Lisa Haydon (@lisahaydon) on May 29, 2018 at 3:16am PDT

• Mallika Sherawat

Longtime Bollywood hotness diva Mallika Sherawat was seen on a holiday in London. The ‘Murder’ actress posted a sexy picture lounging by the pool. In the Instagram post, Mallika is slaying while wearing a tiny grey bikini. Known for her bold style, the actress proves that she still can still set the screen on fire.

Mallika recently dazzled on the red carpet at Cannes Film Festival 2018 wearing a beautiful lilac ‘Yolancris’ gown. She is all set to make a comeback to the silver screen with her two upcoming films – ‘Zeenat’ and ‘Saali Khushi’ – which will hit the screens soon.

• Sunny Leone

According to her posts on social media, Sunny Leone headed to Cape Town in April. The mother of three shows no signs of slowing down anytime soon. She shared a ravishing picture while trying out her colourful swimwear. Wearing the hottest mango yellow cutout monokini, Sunny looked like the ultimate hottie.

Sunny was last seen in a hot item number for Telugu film, PSV Garuda Vega that is being directed by Praveen Sattaru. While there is no official statement, rumours suggest that Sunny will be starring opposite Salman Khan in Dabangg 3 which will be directed by Arbaaz Khan.

• Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa Shetty enjoyed the sun, sand and the sea in Maldives with her husband Raj Kundra and son Viaan. In a sizzling image posted on Instagram, Shilpa is taking in the sun in a hot monochrome bikini. The actress looks sexy while showing off her gym sculpted back.

Meanwhile, Shilpa is will be seen as the host of a new reality show ‘Hear Me. Love Me.’ On Amazon Prime. The show aims to redefine the concept of blind dating.