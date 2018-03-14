Stephen Hawking dies at 76; 10 best quotes on life by modern cosmology’s brightest star

I’m not afraid of death, but I’m in no hurry to die. I have so much I want to do first. – Stephen Hawking

Stephen Hawking, a prominent professor, author and modern cosmology’s brightest star, died at the age of 76. In 1963, at the age of 21, he was diagnosed with motor neurone disease and doctors expected him to live for only two years. Though the illness left him in a wheelchair it left his mental faculties untouched. His book ‘A Brief History of Time: From the Big Bang to Black Holes’ published in 1988 has sold more than 10 million copies and inspired a documentary film by Errol Morris. ‘The Theory of Everything’, a film based on Hawking’s life where Eddie Redmayne essayed Hawking’s role, won the Oscar for best actor. On Wednesday, Hawking’s family released a statement confirming his death at his home in Cambridge. Here are 10 pearls of wisdom on life by Stephen Hawking:

I have noticed even people who claim everything is predestined, and that we can do nothing to change it, look before they cross the road.

The greatest enemy of knowledge is not ignorance, it is the illusion of knowledge.

People won’t have time for you if you are always angry or complaining.

My advice to other disabled people would be, concentrate on things your disability doesn’t prevent you doing well, and don’t regret the things it interferes with. Don’t be disabled in spirit as well as physically.

However difficult life may seem, there is always something you can do and succeed at.

Life would be tragic if it weren’t funny.

We are just an advanced breed of monkeys on a minor planet of a very average star. But we can understand the Universe. That makes us something very special.

We are in danger of destroying ourselves by our greed and stupidity. We cannot remain looking inwards at ourselves on a small and increasingly polluted and overcrowded planet.

We are all different. There is no such thing as a standard or run-of-the-mill human being, but we share the same human spirit.