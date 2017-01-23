Soon, Twitter to identify your BFF

New York : You will no longer miss the tweets from your best friend as Twitter is testing a new feature that highlights tweets from a select, single person it thinks you should not miss. According to a report on TechCrunch on Friday, a single person’s tweets will get their own special spot on your timeline.

The feature is similar to Twitter’s ‘In Case You Missed It’ which rounds up the tweets from those accounts you more regularly engage with, or others that Twitter thinks you might like. Like the ‘ICYMI’ feature, users can dismiss this new ‘BFF’ module when it appears, letting Twitter know that you want to see this feature less often.

“The account it chooses to show you is based on a number of signals — how often you engage with the account in question. Repeat engagement is also used to determine whether or not Twitter shows you the module at all,” the report noted, adding that the test was underway for select users on iOS, Android, and the web. However, it was unclear how correctly Twitter has figured out whose tweets a users may want to see the most. –IANS