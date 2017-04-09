Shrimad Rajchandra: Everything you need to know & bhakti songs

Image Source: Shrimad Rajchandra Mission

Lord Mahavira attained Nirvana 2,500 years ago and since then several liberal souls preached the philosophy of Jainism. One such applauded personality was Shrimad Rajchandra. He was born on November 9, 1867 in Gujarat’s Vavania town to Smt. Devba and Shri Ravijbhai Mehta.

As a child, Shrimadji was bright in his studies. Like the common practice in those days, he began his studies at the age of seven. Surprisingly, he completed the study of seven academic years in just two years. During his teenage years, he acquired great literary skills and became popular as a poet.

When he was seven years old, one of his relatives passed away this triggered his tender mind to know the meaning of ‘death’. He went inside the crematory and climbed up a tree to have a glance of the burning pyre. But the visual prompted an extraordinary intense churning and that led to the accomplishment of ‘recollection of several past lives’ i.e. ‘Jatismaranjnan’. And this helped him to recollect the power of meditation and knowledge gained in his previous life.

In his early thirties, Shrimadji started spending time in remote places in Gujarat like forests and mountains, to remain constantly immersed in meditation. He was so immersed in meditation that he lost contact with the world around including food, clothing, insect bites and even the seasonal changes. This had a severe impact on his body and soon he was grasped with severe illness. He was shifted to places that would suit his health. Unfortunately, during his stay in Rajkot his health deteriorated and despite the love and care he left his mortal body on April 9, 1901. He was just 33 years and 5 months when he passed away.

Here are some videos that will awaken your spirit.