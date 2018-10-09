Shardiya Navratri 2018: Significance, history, legend, calendar and all you need to know

Navratri literally means ‘nine nights’ in Sanskrit, symbolises the victory of positivity over negativity. During this nine-day festival, nine different manifestations of the Goddess is worshipped. The nine goddesses are Shailaputri, Brahmacharini, Chandraghanta, Kushmanda, Skanda Mata, Katyayani, Kalaratri, Mahagauri, and Siddhidatri. Each goddess has her governing planet, mantra, mount, and iconography. There are four Navratri in a year – Chaitra Navratri, Sharad Navratri, Magha Gupta Navratri, and Ashadha Gupta Navratri. Out of which Sharad and Chaitra Navratri is celebrated widely. Sharad Navratri is celebrated in the month of Ashwin during Sharad Ritu and is also called as Maha Navratri. In 2018, the nine-day festival begins on October 10 and culminates on October 18. Dassera will be celebrated on October 18.

There is a tradition followed especially in Maharashtra and Gujarat, where women adorn themselves with nine different colours allocated to each day of Navratri. Each day is ruled by one planet i.e. Navgraha and accordingly, the colours are assigned.

Legend

According to the legend in North India, Mahishasura, the mighty demon, worshipped Lord Shiva and got the power of eternity. As per the boon, he became immortal and soon he started killing innocent people on the Earth and decided to win all the three lokas. The gods approached Lord Shiva and asked him for help. To get rid of the demon, the Trinity of Brahma, Vishnu, and Shiva united their powers and gave birth to a divine female warrior, known as Goddess Durga.

When Mahishasura saw Goddess Durga he was mesmerised by her beauty. He approached her with the intention of marriage. Durga agreed but with a condition that ‘He has to win over her in a battle’. The battle continued for nine nights and at last, she beheaded Mahishasura. Since then these nine-nights are celebrated.

Calendar

Date: October 10 (Wednesday)

Day: Pratipada

Puja: Ghatasthapana, Chandra Darshan, Shailputri Puja, Brahmacharini Puja

Colour: Royal Blue

Date: October 11 (Thursday)

Day: Tritiya

Puja: Chandraghanta Puja

Colour: Yellow

Date:October 12 (Friday)

Day: Chaturthi

Puja: Kushmanda Puja

Colour: Green

Date:October 13 (Saturday)

Day: Panchami

Puja: Skanda Mata Puja

Colour: Grey

Date: October 14 (Sunday)

Day: Shashthi

Puja: Katyayani Puja

Colour: Orange

Date:October 15 (Monday)

Day:Shashthi

Puja:Saraswati Puja

Colour:White

Date:October 16 (Tuesday)

Day: Saptami

Puja: Kalratri Puja

Colour: Red

Date:October 17 (Wednesday)

Day: Ashtami

Puja: Maha Navami, Durga Ashtami, Mahagauri Puja, Sandhi Puja

Colour: Sky Blue

Date: October 18 (Thursday)

Day: Navami

Puja: Ayudha Puja, Navami Homa, Navratri Parana

Colour: Pink

Date: October 19 (Friday)

Day: Dashami

Puja: Durga Visarjan, Vijayadashmi