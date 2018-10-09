Shardiya Navratri 2018: Significance, history, legend, calendar and all you need to know
Navratri literally means ‘nine nights’ in Sanskrit, symbolises the victory of positivity over negativity. During this nine-day festival, nine different manifestations of the Goddess is worshipped. The nine goddesses are Shailaputri, Brahmacharini, Chandraghanta, Kushmanda, Skanda Mata, Katyayani, Kalaratri, Mahagauri, and Siddhidatri. Each goddess has her governing planet, mantra, mount, and iconography. There are four Navratri in a year – Chaitra Navratri, Sharad Navratri, Magha Gupta Navratri, and Ashadha Gupta Navratri. Out of which Sharad and Chaitra Navratri is celebrated widely. Sharad Navratri is celebrated in the month of Ashwin during Sharad Ritu and is also called as Maha Navratri. In 2018, the nine-day festival begins on October 10 and culminates on October 18. Dassera will be celebrated on October 18.
There is a tradition followed especially in Maharashtra and Gujarat, where women adorn themselves with nine different colours allocated to each day of Navratri. Each day is ruled by one planet i.e. Navgraha and accordingly, the colours are assigned.
Legend
According to the legend in North India, Mahishasura, the mighty demon, worshipped Lord Shiva and got the power of eternity. As per the boon, he became immortal and soon he started killing innocent people on the Earth and decided to win all the three lokas. The gods approached Lord Shiva and asked him for help. To get rid of the demon, the Trinity of Brahma, Vishnu, and Shiva united their powers and gave birth to a divine female warrior, known as Goddess Durga.
When Mahishasura saw Goddess Durga he was mesmerised by her beauty. He approached her with the intention of marriage. Durga agreed but with a condition that ‘He has to win over her in a battle’. The battle continued for nine nights and at last, she beheaded Mahishasura. Since then these nine-nights are celebrated.
Calendar
Date: October 10 (Wednesday)
Day: Pratipada
Puja: Ghatasthapana, Chandra Darshan, Shailputri Puja, Brahmacharini Puja
Colour: Royal Blue
Date: October 11 (Thursday)
Day: Tritiya
Puja: Chandraghanta Puja
Colour: Yellow
Date:October 12 (Friday)
Day: Chaturthi
Puja: Kushmanda Puja
Colour: Green
Date:October 13 (Saturday)
Day: Panchami
Puja: Skanda Mata Puja
Colour: Grey
Date: October 14 (Sunday)
Day: Shashthi
Puja: Katyayani Puja
Colour: Orange
Date:October 15 (Monday)
Day:Shashthi
Puja:Saraswati Puja
Colour:White
Date:October 16 (Tuesday)
Day: Saptami
Puja: Kalratri Puja
Colour: Red
Date:October 17 (Wednesday)
Day: Ashtami
Puja: Maha Navami, Durga Ashtami, Mahagauri Puja, Sandhi Puja
Colour: Sky Blue
Date: October 18 (Thursday)
Day: Navami
Puja: Ayudha Puja, Navami Homa, Navratri Parana
Colour: Pink
Date: October 19 (Friday)
Day: Dashami
Puja: Durga Visarjan, Vijayadashmi