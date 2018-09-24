See Pics! Photographers capture the spirit of Lord Ganesha Visarjan on Anantha Chaturdashi 2018

As Ganesh Chaturthi 2018 came to an end, devotees flocked to bid adieu bappa on the occasion of Anantha Chaturdashi. With an energetic spirit, processions carrying gigantic idols of Lord Ganesha commenced yesterday marking the culmination of the 11-day festival.

Photographers left no stone unturned to capture bappa’s essence for one last time. Delhi, Mumbai, Pune are some of the primary sports that showcased the elephant-headed God on decorated trucks, drummers, sharing vada pavs and enjoying the mass farewell.

While some said goodbye on the coast, others immersed in rivers and other natural water bodies. With a view to avoid pollution of natural water bodies, many civic bodies have also set up artificial ponds for immersion.

Check out some of the candid moments below.