See Pics! Photographers capture the spirit of Lord Ganesha Visarjan on Anantha Chaturdashi 2018

As Ganesh Chaturthi 2018 came to an end, devotees flocked to bid adieu bappa on the occasion of Anantha Chaturdashi. With an energetic spirit, processions carrying gigantic idols of Lord Ganesha commenced yesterday marking the culmination of the 11-day festival.
Photographers left no stone unturned to capture bappa’s essence for one last time. Delhi, Mumbai, Pune are some of the primary sports that showcased the elephant-headed God on decorated trucks, drummers, sharing vada pavs and enjoying the mass farewell.
While some said goodbye on the coast, others immersed in rivers and other natural water bodies. With a view to avoid pollution of natural water bodies, many civic bodies have also set up artificial ponds for immersion.
Check out some of the candid moments below.
Indian devotees shower rose petals and coloured powder on a huge idol of elephant-headed Hindu deity Ganesha during its procession for an immersion in Mumbai on September 23, 2018. During the eleven-day Ganesh Festival Hindu devotees bring home idols of Lord Ganesha and offer prayers in temporary temples in order to invoke his blessings for wisdom and prosperity, culminating with the immersion of the idols in bodies of water, including the ocean on the last day. – During the Ganesh Festival Hindu devotees bring home idols of the deity Ganesh and offer prayers in temporary temples in order to invoke his blessings for wisdom and prosperity, culminating with the immersion of the idols in bodies of water, including the ocean on the last day. (Photo by PUNIT PARANJPE / AFP)
Indian devotees carry a statue of the elephant-headed Hindu god Lord Ganesha for immersion in the Arabian sea in Mumbai on September 23, 2018. (Photo by PUNIT PARANJPE / AFP)
Indian devotees carry a statue of elephant-headed Hindu god Lord Ganesha for immersion in the Arabian sea in Mumbai on September 23, 2018. (Photo by PUNIT PARANJPE / AFP)
Indian devotees carry a statue of the elephant-headed Hindu god Lord Ganesha for immersion in the Arabian sea in Mumbai on September 23, 2018. (Photo by PUNIT PARANJPE / AFP)
Indian devotees carry statues of the elephant-headed Hindu god Lord Ganesha for immersion in the Arabian sea in Mumbai on September 23, 2018. (Photo by PUNIT PARANJPE / AFP)
Indian devotees carry statues of the elephant-headed Hindu god Lord Ganesha for immersion in the Arabian sea in Mumbai on September 23, 2018. (Photo by PUNIT PARANJPE / AFP)
New Delhi: A devotee carries an idol of Lord Ganesha to be immersed into river Yamuna on the last day of Ganesh Chaturthi festival, in New Delhi, Sunday, Sept 23, 2018. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary) (PTI9_23_2018_000029B)
Mumbai: Devotees carry the idol of ‘Lalbaugcha Raja’ for immersion on the 11th day of Ganpati festival, in Mumbai, Sunday, Sept 23, 2018. (PTI Photo/Mitesh Bhuvad) (PTI9_23_2018_000057B)
Mumbai: Devotees carry an idol of Lord Ganesha for immersion on the 11th day of Ganpati festival, in Mumbai, Sunday, Sept 23, 2018. (PTI Photo/Mitesh Bhuvad) (PTI9_23_2018_000089B)
Agra: Devotees immerse an idol of Lord Ganesha in the Yamuna river on the banks of the Taj Mahal, in Agra, Sunday, Sept 23, 2018. (PTI Photo) (PTI9_23_2018_000182B)
Hyderabad: Devotees participate in a procession as they take an idol of Lord Ganesha for immersion, in Hyderabad, Sunday, Sept 23, 2018. (PTI Photo) (PTI9_23_2018_000196B)
Nagpur: Devotees carry an idol of Lord Ganesh to be immersed into Futala Lake on the last day of Ganesh Chaturthi festival, in Nagpur, Sunday, Sept 23, 2018. (PTI Photo) (PTI9_23_2018_000201B)