Scientists discover new ink to mark surgery targets

Washington: To avoid unwanted markings on a patient’s skin, a team of scientists has developed a new ink that glows only under certain light conditions and can disappear altogether after a period of time, reports ANI. The study has been published in journal ACS Nano.

Researchers created a time-limited pigment by cross-linking fluorescent supramolecular nanoparticles that can mark a spot from biopsy through treatment for skin cancer. The researchers Kai Chen, Gary S. Chuang, Hsian-Rong Tseng and colleagues wanted to develop a safer, more patient-friendly option.

The patients diagnosed with skin cancer typically have to wait up to three months between a biopsy confirming their condition and treatment. Doctors can mark the spot for possible future treatment using carbon graphite, India ink or fluorescent dye. But these pigments permanently colour the skin and can require laser or surgical removal after a patient has undergone surgery.

They can also cause inflammation and discomfort at the site of the tattoo. The team has created a time-limited pigment by cross-linking fluorescent supramolecular nanoparticles. Under ambient lighting, the nanoparticles are invisible, which would avoid unwanted markings in a patient’s skin.

But the pigment glows under light shining at a wavelength of 465 nanometres, so doctors would be able to use a special light to see the dye. Testing in mice showed that tattoos created with these nanoparticles did not cause inflammation and lasted for three months. This would be long enough to mark a spot from biopsy through treatment for a non-melanoma patient.