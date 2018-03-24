Ram Navami 2018: Wishes, quotes and images to share on SMS, WhatsApp, Facebook

Ram Navami is a Hindu festival that celebrates the birth of Lord Ram to King Dashratha and Queen Kaushalya in Ayodhya. In Sanskrit, ‘Ra’ means ‘that which is radiant’ and ‘Ma’ means ‘myself’. The ninth day of Chaitra Navratri attributed to Devi Siddhidatri is the day when Lord Ram along with his three brothers Lakshaman, Bharat and Shatrughan made their descent on earth. Lord Ram is the incarnations of Lord Vishnu and it is believed that devotees of Vishnu fasting on the day are blessed with spiritual boons. Ram Navami is celebrated on the ninth day of the waxing moon in the Hindu month of Chaitra. In 2018, the festival will be celebrated on March 25. The day is celebrated with a lot of fervour by reading Rama’s legendary stories and chanting mantras.

On the auspicious day of Ram Navami, we have a collection of messages, wishes and images to share with your friends and family.

Warm greetings on the auspicious occasion of the birth of Lord Rama.

Happy Ram Navami!

With gleam of diyas and the echo of the chants,

May happiness and contentment fill your life.

Wishing you a Happy Ram Navami!

On this Holy Occasion of Rama Navami,

I am wishing that blessings of Shri Ram be with you.

Your heart and home be filled with happiness, peace and prosperity.

Happy Ram Navami!

Let us pray sacred mantras,

In the praise of eternal savior,

‘Om Sri Ram Jai Ram Jai Jai Ram’.

Wish you be accompanied by blessings of Lord Ram.

Rama for you should mean the path he trod,

The ideal he held aloft,

And the ordinance he lay down,

They are eternal and timeless.

Happy Ram Navami!

Ram jinka naam hai,

Ayodhya jinka dhaam hai,

Aise Raghunandan ko,

Humara pranam hai,

Aapko aur apke parivaar ko Ram Navami ki shubhkaamnaye!

May this day brings happiness to you and fill your life with joy and prosperity.

Warm wishes on Ram Navami!

Dasratha Nandana Rama,

Daya Sagara Rama,

Raghukhul Tilaka Rama,

Satya Dharma Parayna Rama,

Aisa Ramji Ko Koti-Koti Pranam.

Happy Rama Navami!

Let’s celebrate our ancient tradition of oneness, brotherhood, bravery and shun violence this Ram Navami.

May Lord Rama bless you with success, happiness, and peace on the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami.

May Lord Ram shower his blessings on you and your family,

I wish joy, harmony and prosperity on Ram Navami for you and your family.

Sita Maa ka dhairya,

Lakshmana ji ka tej,

Bharat ji ka tyaag,

Hum sabko jeevan ki seekh deta rahey.

Happy Ram Navami