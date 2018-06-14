Raj Thackeray’s 50th birthday: 5 statements by the MNS chief and their impacts

Raj Thackeray is known for speaking his mind with words sharp as thorns. Not to forget his mimicking skills. He resigned from his uncle’s party Shiv Sena in January 2006 and founded his own party ‘Maharashtra Navnirman Sena’. After its formation, the party was seen as an alternative to Shiv Sena and is based on Marathi and ‘bhumiputra’ ideologies. 12 years since its inception, the party has seen many ups and downs. The MNS chief is known for making headlines by giving provocative statements that spark controversies. Although he has made a few mistakes in the past, the fact that he learns and comes up every single time is what makes him appealing to people. On the occasion of his 50th birthday, we bring you 5 statements made by Raj Thackeray and their impacts.

On Jaya Bachchan’s anti-Marathi remarks

In September 2008, during the music launch of Abhishek Bachchan’s movie Drona, Jaya Bachchan stirred a controversy by asserting her love for Hindi. The Samajwadi Party MP who is known for mincing her words and speaking her minds said, “Hum toh Hindi mein bolna pasand karenge. Hum toh UPwalle hain. Mumbaiwalle humein maaf karein.” Which translates to, “I would like to speak in Hindi as I am an UPite Mumbaikars please forgive me.” Her statement was slammed by Raj Thackeray-led MNS as well Shiv Sena and it was said that the statement was an ‘insult’ to the people of Maharashtra. MNS leaders claimed that even after living in Mumbai for years she didn’t respect Marathi then it was an insult of Maharashtrians. They demanded an apology to the people of Maharashtra. Raj Thackeray even threatened to disrupt the screenings of all movies by the Bachchan family in the state.

In the same year, Raj Thackeray has attacked Amitabh Bachchan for taking ‘interest’ in Uttar Pradesh. Thackeray even mentioned that though Bachchan has become a superstar in Mumbai his heart is always inclined towards Uttar Pradesh.

Impact: Following the incident, the Mumbai Police issued a gag order preventing him from speaking to the media. Later, Amitabh apologised at a press conference and on his blog. Later in an interview, bowing to pressure, Jaya Bachchan apologised for her remark. She was quoted saying, “I am very sorry if I have hurt the sentiments of Marathi speaking people in Mumbai and Maharashtra.”

Service in ‘Marathi’ by telecom companies

Since the establishment telecom companies in Maharashtra have been providing customer service in English and Hindi. The MNS chief demanded that all telecom companies operating in Maharashtra should start providing the service in Marathi. He even set a deadline of February 27, 2010, following which MNS workers would launch an agitation.

Impact: Following the demand, all telecom companies introduced Marathi as an additional option in their customer service.

On Marathi signages

According to the Rule 20 (A) of the Maharashtra Shops and Establishment Rule 1961, all employers should have name board of their establishments on Marathi Devnagri script. Those not complying the rule would be liable for a fine. The rule was not been enforced until in July 2008, Raj issued a public warning that shops in Mumbai must have Marathi signboards in addition to the English signboards. The MNS chief warned that after one month, the party workers would start blackening non-Marathi signboards.

Impact: In September 2008, MNS workers started blackening non-Marathi signboards, following which the shop owners complied. Six MNS party workers were arrested but were later released on bail.

On hawkers outside railway stations

Days after 23 people were killed in a stampede on a foot-over-bridge at Elphinstone Road station, Raj Thackeray addressed a crowd at Churchgate to protest against the mishap. The MNS Chief gave an ultimatum to the railways to evict all the hawkers from all the stations within 15 days or the party men will take the issue in their hands on the 16th day. After the deadline, the drive began and the party workers started evacuating and attacking hawkers from outside suburban railway stations.

According to the Supreme Court’s order in 2009, hawking within 100 metres of an educational institution, holy shrine, place or worship, hospital and railway stations is not permitted.

Impact: Following the drive, not all but at least few of the suburban railway stations have become hawkers free. Senior civic officials were quoted saying that removal of illegal hawkers is a continuous process and the issue could only be resolved once hawkers are given designated areas.

On Jet Airways’ layoffs

In October 2008, Jet Airways laid off 800 temporary workers and further announced additional layoffs of 1,100 workers. Most of the workers paid security deposits to the company. Raj Thackeray was asked to intervene. Raj Thackeray demanded that unless Jet Airways cancelled the layoffs, no Jet Airways’ planes would be allowed to take off from any airport in Maharashtra.

Impact: Within 12 hours of Raj Thackeray’s announcement, Jet Airways Chairman Naresh Goyal reversed the layoffs and took back his decision to sack employees.