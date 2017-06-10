Queen Elizabeth and her many corgis

Dogs have always been favored by the English royal family for more than seven decades now. But none of them have been so closely identified with pets as Queen Elizabeth. Pembroke Welsh Corgis is the preferred breed of Queen Elizabeth II and has over the years owned more than 30 of them. These corgis are portrayed in many statues and art work of the queen. These pets have been personal companions to the queen since several decades and now she calls them ‘family’. Unfortunately, no longer the Buckingham Palace is echoed with barks of the many dogs it used to be once upon a time. Currently, there are only two surviving members to the royal corgi family.

Here are 10 facts about Queen Elizabeth and her love for corgis.