Queen Elizabeth and her many corgis

Dogs have always been favored by the English royal family for more than seven decades now. But none of them have been so closely identified with pets as Queen Elizabeth. Pembroke Welsh Corgis is the preferred breed of Queen Elizabeth II and has over the years owned more than 30 of them. These corgis are portrayed in many statues and art work of the queen. These pets have been personal companions to the queen since several decades and now she calls them ‘family’. Unfortunately, no longer the Buckingham Palace is echoed with barks of the many dogs it used to be once upon a time. Currently, there are only two surviving members to the royal corgi family.
Here are 10 facts about Queen Elizabeth and her love for corgis.
- Till date, Queen has owned more than 30 corgis. Her first pet, Susan, was gifted by her father on her 18th Her current corgis are named Holly and Willow. According to Pets by Royal Appointment: The Royal Family and their Animals, her corgis are fed fillet steak and chicken breast specially prepared by palace chefs.
- She doesn’t tolerate pranks on her pets. In 1999, one of the Queen’s footman allegedly sneaked whisky into corgis’ food. He for demoted for doing that.
- During London 2012 Olympics opening ceremony, the corgis shared screen space alongside queen and Daniel Craig.
- The corgis are taken for walk twice a day. Firstly, when they wake up and areaccompanied by a footman. Secondly, after their lunch and queen herself takes them for a walk around the ground of Buckingham Palace.
- Every Christmas, Queen herself make stockings for each of her dogs and fills them with toys and treats.
- No one is allowed to raise a voice to any of the corgis. They can do whatever they want to do, even on expensive furniture and carpets.
- All her pets travel in style. She takes them wherever she travels. In 1947, she took Susan on her honeymoon. She is said to hidden Susan in a carriage and traveled from London to Hampshire.
- They have their special spacious quarters in the palace called ‘The Corgi Room’. They have wicker beds with fresh bedsheets daily.
- In 2009, after two of her corgis succumbed to cancer, she announced her decision to cease breeding. All of her corgis are descended from her first pet Susan.
- There’s a royal cemetery for the dogs at the Sandringham estate in Norwalk. All of her corgis including Susan have been buried her.